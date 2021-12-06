Bucky's Breakdown: Cards, Bucs, Eagles win on the road, Steelers stay alive, Lions get on the board

Five thoughts on the Ravens' 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns Sunday night at M&T Bank Stadium:. On a night when a classic AFC North brawl broke out in prime time, the Browns' defense gave their team a great chance to win by intercepting Lamar Jackson four times and limiting the Ravens to one touchdown. But the Ravens' defense didn't let the upset go down. Delivering its most important performance of 2021, the defense stifled the Browns' powerful ground game and carried the Ravens to a win that kept them in first place in the division and also elevated them to the top spot in the AFC playoff race entering December. It wasn't a style-points performance, but it illustrated an evolving truth about the Ravens - namely, that they're 8-3 because they have more than one way to beat you. Usually, it's magic from Jackson or Justin Tucker that's most responsible these days, and those two certainly had major roles Sunday night. But as the Browns and a national TV audience learned, the Ravens' defense also can lead the way in producing the right result. "The defense was just off the charts," Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

