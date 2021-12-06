ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Bitcoin trial: Defendant wins dispute over $50B in Bitcoin

By KEN SWEET, Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Craig Wright, a computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of Bitcoin, prevailed in a civil trial verdict Monday against the family of a deceased business partner that claimed it was owed half of a cryptocurrency fortune worth tens of billions. A Florida jury...

coingeek.com

Craig Wright Bitcoin Trial of the Century Win: The Bitcoin Bridge Special Edition with Connor Murray

It’s a good week for Dr. Craig Wright, who is fresh out of a resounding win in the “Bitcoin Trial of the Century” in Florida. Jurors in the Kleiman v Wright civil trial were faced with the difficult task of determining whether or not Dr. Wright partnered with his late friend Dave Kleiman in the creation and mining of Bitcoin. They also had to decide based on evidence if Dr. Wright fraudulently transferred assets belonging to Kleiman to himself.
The Independent

Bitcoin: Self-proclaimed creator wins right to keep $50B BTC fortune he claims to own

A computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of bitcoin has won a legal battle to keep hold of a hoard of the cryptocurrency worth tens of billions of dollars, despite not proving that he actually owns it. A Florida jury found that Craig Wright did not owe half of 1.1 million BTC to the family of David Kleiman, Wright's one-time business partner. Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketJurors took a full week to deliberate, repeatedly asking questions of lawyers on both sides as well as the judge on how cryptocurrencies work as well as the...
The Verge

Alleged Bitcoin inventor trial ends without a real Satoshi standing up

A jury has ruled that Craig Wright, a man who claims to have invented Bitcoin, won’t have to give up half of his supposed stash of crypto — a stash valued at over $50 billion. The court case has generated a lot of buzz in the Bitcoin community because he would have had to transfer those Bitcoins if the court had ordered him to, and that’s something only the real Satoshi can do.
hypebeast.com

Alleged Bitcoin Creator Wins in $54 Billion USD Crypto Fortune Lawsuit

Self-proclaimed Bitcoin inventor Craig Wright has officially prevailed in the 1.1 million Bitcoin dispute. The trial for the lawsuit began on November 1. The lawsuit was between Wright and his ex-business partner Dave Kleiman. According to Reuters the Miami jury has cleared Wright of his fraud charges. With a 1.1 million Bitcoin fortune at stake, which amounts to approximately $54 million USD at the time of writing, the jury does not require Wright to share the cryptocurrency amount with the Kleiman family but is intended to pay $100 million USD to the two’s joint company, W&K Information Defense Research LLC in intellectual property rights. Kleiman’s family contended that when Wright and Kleiman were business partners, “Wright stole the bitcoin stemming from their relationship.”
State
Florida State
NBC News

Man claiming to be Bitcoin creator wins civil case over his cryptocurrency fortune

Craig Wright, a computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of Bitcoin, won a civil case against the family of his deceased business partner David Kleiman. The family claimed he owed them half of his cryptocurrency fortune. A Florida jury found that Wright did not owe half of 1.1 million Bitcoin to the family of Kleiman.Dec. 7, 2021.
finextra.com

Craig Wright wins court battle for bitcoin fortune

Craig Wright, the self-declared inventor of bitcoin, is claiming victory in a civil lawsuit filed against him by the family of a dead business partner, despite being ordered to pay $100 million in damages. Australian Wright, who in 2016 said he was the mysterious bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto, was sued...
Person
Andrew Brenner
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
q957.com

Self-proclaimed bitcoin inventor largely prevails in $54 billion bitcoin trial

(Reuters) – A computer scientist who has claimed to be the inventor of bitcoin largely prevailed on Monday in a Florida jury trial over whether the estate of a former business partner deserved half of a bitcoin cache worth now about $54 billion. The Miami jury cleared Craig Wright on...
d1softballnews.com

That 50 billion trial of the self-styled creator of Bitcoin

MIAMI – He was one of the first to “mine” Bitcoins – he even claims to be the very first – and has amassed a fortune: 1.1 million for an estimated value (according to Monday’s quotas) of about 50 billion dollars . The family of a deceased ex-partner of his wanted half of this incredible e-treasure. But the court agreed with him.
TheStreet

Defendant Ordered to Pay $100M in Multibillion Bitcoin Case

Craig Wright, a computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of bitcoin, escaped a potential multibillion-dollar verdict Monday in his fight with the estate of computer forensics expert Dave Kleiman, which claimed it was owed half of a cryptocurrency fortune worth tens of billions of dollars, according to news reports.
wagmtv.com

Bitcoin in The County

MARS HILL, Maine (WAGM) - Bitcoin has come to the county. And while this form of cryptocurrency is well over a decade old now, some may still have trouble understanding it. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story. Bitcoin. It’s not something you may have jingling in your pocket. Bitcoin is...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin transaction fees are down by over 50% this year

According to YCharts data, the average transaction fee of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped from $4.40 to $1.80 this year, a decrease of 57.97%. This rise may be attributed to a variety of factors. One explanation is that the fast expansion of the Bitcoin Lightning Network, in which transactions are off...
