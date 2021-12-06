Bitcoin trial: Defendant wins dispute over $50B in Bitcoin

A computer scientist who claims to be the inventor of bitcoin has won a legal battle to keep hold of a hoard of the cryptocurrency worth tens of billions of dollars, despite not proving that he actually owns it. A Florida jury found that Craig Wright did not owe half of 1.1 million BTC to the family of David Kleiman, Wright's one-time business partner. Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketJurors took a full week to deliberate, repeatedly asking questions of lawyers on both sides as well as the judge on how cryptocurrencies work as well as the...

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO