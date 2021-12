MENDOCINO Co., 12/7/21 —Mendocino County painter Grace Hudson is known for her depictions of local residents and landscapes, and many of her artworks are housed at the museum in Ukiah that bears her name. Next year, however, an additional 16 paintings will gifted back to the museum, and another two returned through a long-term loan, thanks to an arrangement with the Palm Spring Museum. These 18 paintings will be returning to Mendocino County from their current home as a gift, in part due to generous contributions from local funders to support the transfer costs.

UKIAH, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO