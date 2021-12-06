ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood & more to appear on inaugural 'Opry Live: USO Holiday Special'

wbch.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Combs and Carrie Underwood are performing in the Grand Ole Opry's first USO show this holiday season. Created in partnership with United Service Organizations, a nonprofit that provides entertainment to service members and...

nowdecatur.com

Carrie Underwood Is Ready To ‘Reflect’ During Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood kicks off her first Las Vegas residency, called Reflection, at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas tomorrow (Wednesday, December 1st). She tells us the show's title takes on multiple meanings: “We want to do our hits. We want to reflect upon all the things that we’ve been so blessed to be able to have accomplished over the past few years and that I’ve been lucky enough to do this, and then obviously when you think about a staging standpoint, you can do a lot with that visually, so it just seemed like a great concept. We’re just looking forward to playing, getting to be there. We’re looking forward to the crowds.”
ENTERTAINMENT
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Carrie Underwood, Kelly Rowland and more

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade tradition returns to the streets of New York City this year. The event will feature celebrity performances as well as some new balloons. Unlike last year, which was for a TV-only crowd and the route was shortened to the area around the Macy's flagship store at Herald Square due to the pandemic, Thursday's parade will return to its previous route with guests invited to view along the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Las Vegas Sun

Best Bets: Carrie Underwood, Shania Twain, Foo Fighters and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Sure, country music is the name of the game this weekend in Las Vegas as the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo has returned to the Thomas & Mack Center and dozens of top acts are back in casino theaters and showrooms. But there’s plenty of pop favorites, holiday sounds, rock and roll and even comedy spread around the Vegas landscape this weekend, and that stuff deserves equal attention.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Kellie Pickler
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Josh Turner
Person
Craig Morgan
Person
Lauren Alaina
Person
Jessie James Decker
Effingham Radio

Luke Combs Excited To Have New Music Out

With his recent Entertainer of The Year win, you’ll probably be seeing and hearing even more from Luke Combs. And after releasing his new song, “Doin’ This,” Luke says he’s just glad to have new music out there. Luke explains: “Yeah, you know, I’m really excited to be you know, dipping my toe in the water of getting some new music out there. Obviously, you know, “Doin’ This” is a huge thing, I love that song. You know, it really speaks to me, gets me excited about you know, stuff that we’ve written and stuff that we’ve done over the last couple of years since this last album came out. It’s always exciting to get to put new stuff out there because you know that, you know, people are gonna get to hear what you’ve been working on for so long. So hopefully everybody loves it. I’m looking forward to it. And it’s gonna be fun.” :31 (OC: gonna be fun)
MUSIC
countryliving.com

See Carrie Underwood Stun in New Promo Video for the CMA Country Christmas Special

Fresh off of the 55th Annual Country Music Awards stage, Carrie Underwood dropped big news that country music fans were holding their breath for. Hosted by singers Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce, this year's CMA Country Christmas is once again bringing holiday cheer to fans from the comfort of their couches. Some of country music's biggest stars are getting together for the show's 12th year and the "Cowboy Casanova" singer herself is gearing up to heat up the stage.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uso#Abc Audio#Opry Live#The War Treaty#American#Uso Global Ambassador
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
LoneStar 92

Carrie Underwood’s Gift WINNER

Barb W is the WINNER in the Carrie Underwood's Gift For You Contest-a $5,000 Amazon Shopping Spree--courtesy of UMG Nashville! Congrats Barb! And THANK YOU to all who entered and played along--we hope you have a WONDERFUL Christmas!
CELEBRITIES
995qyk.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Outfit Is Dropping Jaws

Carrie Underwood posted a promo picture for her new Las Vegas residency that kicks off tonight (12/1) at Resorts World, and the outfit she’s wearing is quite revealing. Carrie is wearing a black see-through jumpsuit with her neckline showing almost to her belly button, and fans on Twitter are loving the look. One fan wrote in response, “I mean dayum girl slayyy!!!!” Another fan said, “When I tell you my jaw dropped… HOLY WOW.”
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

Carrie Underwood, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Coldplay and More to Perform on 'The Voice' Season 21 Finale

The Voice's season 21 finale will feature some star-studded performances!. In addition to the Top 5 competitors -- Girl Named Tom, Jershika Maple, Paris Winningham, Wendy Moten and Hailey Mia -- performing alongside their coaches, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, NBC also announced on Tuesday a whole host of A-list stars who will be taking the stage during next Tuesday's live, two-hour finale.
MUSIC
995qyk.com

Luke Combs Breaks Shania Twain’s Stadium Record In Canada

Luke Combs announced his stadium tour recently and stadiums across the country are already sold out on his tour including Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Luke also broke a record held by Shania Twain in her home country of Canada. Combs broke Twain’s record for...
MUSIC
kb101fm.com

Come Celebrate Christmas Day With Carrie Underwood On KB101!

Be sure to tune into KB101 on Christmas Day from 12pm to 6pm to celebrate Christmas in America with Carrie Underwood!. Need help accessing the FCC Public File due to a disability? Please contact Justin Jerve at publicfilemn@hubbardradio.com or (218) 828-1244. This web site is not intended for users located...
ENTERTAINMENT
CMT

Luke Combs Eclipses Seven Million Albums Sold In His Career

In his just over a half-decade as a mainstream label-signed country artist, Luke Combs’ impressive run of 12 consecutive No. 1 singles at country radio tends to highlight how many people judge the success of his run-to-date as a performer. However, the seven platinum plaques he just received in one single day could add to how his excellence is defined.
