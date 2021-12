A hidden urban oasis, La Otra is the newest upscale bar and lounge offering expansive choices in how to spend your night. La Otra, Miami’s upscale bar and lounge, has moved from its former Brickell location to a new indoor/outdoor space in the booming Wynwood neighborhood. Tucked away behind a black iron gate, La Otra is found through a back entrance on the far end of NE 24 Street, off N Miami Ave. Known for its oversized disco balls, great music and energetic atmosphere, the popular venue is ready to welcome back locals and international guests alike.

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO