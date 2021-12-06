ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Emeraude Toubia: We Have a New History to Make

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy family is the world: Mexican mother, Lebanese father. My history is built upon both the ancient and modern worlds. Worlds filled with pioneers, visionaries, dreamers. The timeless search for new lands, new opportunities to live on our own terms and to realize our own dreams. Everyone has their...

‘We have a story to tell’

It has been nearly eight decades since Lya and Elly Meijers’ parents placed them on the backs of bicycles, gave them a small suitcase and promised them they would return to their family and their home in Utrecht, Holland in a matter of days. But the sisters will never forget...
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Does Alaskan Bush People's Gabe Brown wear makeup?

For decades, Billy Brown and his family lived in the wilderness of Alaska. The family has endured the hardest times of their life in the past year. From the fire that destroyed their home, to matriarch of the family Ami being diagnosed with cancer and Billy Brown’s untimely death in 2021, it’s been a lot for the Alaskan Bush People to deal with.
See Jethro, the Last Living "Beverly Hillbillies" Cast Member, at 83

The final episode of The Beverly Hillbillies aired 50 years ago, and sadly, the passing of so much time means that only one star of the classic sitcom is still alive today. Max Baer Jr., who played Jethro on The Beverly Hillbillies is 83 years old and became the last living member of the cast following the death of Donna Douglas, who played Elly May, in 2015 at age 82.
‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Paul MacNeill Suffers Tragic Loss After Filming

After filming his episode of My 600-Lb. Life, Paul MacNeill suffered a tragic loss. In a Facebook Live video updating his friends and family members on his weight loss progress, he also revealed someone dear to him had passed away. According to Paul MacNeill, he was dealing with the tragic death of his father Thomas. Now, Paul MacNeill’s Facebook profile is pretty locked down, so he didn’t provide any details on how or when exactly his father Thomas passed away.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Says Working With One Co-Star Was Intimidating

Piper Perabo joined “Yellowstone” in episode 5 of season 4, and she easily fell right into the action. She started out her run as Summer Higgins by organizing an animal rights protest in front of the Farming Commission building. The whole thing included face blood, and eventually, Kayce arriving with guns drawn. John had to come and deescalate the entire situation before someone got hurt; he ended up having the protesters arrested, though, including Summer.
Sister, Sister’s Marques Houston and Wife Miya Dickey Welcome Their 1st Baby

This Sister, Sister star is now a father! Marques Houston and his wife, Miya Dickey, welcomed daughter Zara on Thursday, December 2, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. “Miya chose the name Zara because she just felt like it was exotic. [There was] no special reason,” Houston, 40, gushed to Us on Wednesday, December 8. “She just wanted our girl to have a memorable name that wasn’t the average name. It still feels surreal, like, it hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just babysitting one of our friends’ kids. But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents.”
‘Deadliest Catch’ Captain Sig Hansen Teams With ‘Home Town’ Stars Ben and Erin Napier to Build Mantle

Deadliest Catch stars Sig and Mandy Hansen are getting into the holiday spirit by partaking in some special projects. Usually, the two are bundled up on the Bering Sea, trolling the waters for cold-water crustaceans. This Christmas season, though, the father-daughter duo will be spending some quality time in the woodshop creating a mantle fit for the most festive stockings. Although, with Mandy’s baby bump now as big as Santa’s belly, her dad might have to do most of the heavy lifting.
Haylie Duff Gathers a Slew of Brady Bunch Stars in PEOPLE Presents: Blending Christmas Trailer

Here's the story of a lovely lady... who thought she was going to spend the holidays with her boyfriend at her favorite resort. In the exclusive trailer for the new Lifetime Christmas movie, PEOPLE Presents: Blending Christmas, we get a taste of the chaos that ensues when that lady, Emma (Haylie Duff), and her man, Liam (Aaron O'Connell), bring their families together.
Whatever Happened to Bianca Hayes from My 600lb Life?

The world is an interesting place, and there are some interesting people in it. While there are many people who are just plain uncomfortable with the idea of TLC sharing an invasive glimpse into the personal lives and health struggles of people who are suffering tremendously, there are more fans who love to sit back and watch people like Bianca Hayes struggle with her weight, her food addiction, and her life on shows like ‘My 600-lb Life,’ and that’s why shows like this succeed. People cannot stop looking, and there continue to be people in the world happy to share their personal struggles with the world – likely so that they can help someone else in the same situation make positive life changes. Since her own season aired on the show, Bianca Hayes has been a little MIA from the press. Her fans want to know what’s happened to her since her time on reality television, and we want to know, too.
'America's Got Talent' Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dead At 23

Hicks' mother, Jodi, confirms the singer-songwriter was found lifeless at a friend's home in Liberty, South Carolina. Hicks' cause of death is currently known as of Wednesday (December 8), however, her mother told TMZ that the singer-songwriter battled with mental health issues, including depression and substance abuse. Jodi said Skilyr...
‘Sister Wives’ Star Mariah Brown’s Partner Audrey Kriss Comes Out as Transgender: ‘I Am So Happy Being Me’

Sister Wives star Mariah Brown’s partner, Audrey Kriss, came out as transgender in a new statement, revealing they are ready to live their authentic truth. “I just wanted to let you know that I am transgender, and my pronouns are they/them. I’m still going by Audrey,” the Utah resident wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 4. “I don’t want to hide myself from the world anymore. I am so incredibly excited! I am also scared. I am scared of the hate I’ll receive, the things people I care about will say about me, and violence. As a white, masculine presenting person comes a lot of privilege, and I am still scared.”
Joy-Anna Forsyth Spotted In Mourning Mode At Courthouse?

Duggar family followers think it looks like Joy-Anna Forsyth is in mourning mode. The Duggar daughter arrived at the courthouse on Monday for her brother Josh’s trial. But from the photos we’ve seen, it looks like it’s all beginning to wear on her. As we reported earlier, Joy-Anna was at...
‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Got a Wake-Up Call from Cameraman That Helped Show Succeed

There might be two “i’s” in American Pickers, but Mike Wolfe knows there’s no “i” in team. Back when the show was in its beginning stages, the host and national picker was struggling to create on-screen content that would capture the viewer’s attention. Thankfully, though, he had a cameraman that helped him tell his story in the most entertaining and authentic manner.
