It’s hard to believe that we’re already halfway into Hawkeye after just two weeks. Having the first two episodes premiere provided a jumpstart to a show that’s already a lot of fun. This week’s episode delves more into the Clint and Kate dynamic as it finally feels like they’re a duo. It also introduces a character that’ll be a lot bigger in the MCU with Echo. At the same time, there’s been a lot of content in the MCU this year. Scenes from the episode rank as some of the best so far.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO