Backstage WWE Status Notes On Beth Phoenix And Maryse

By Marc Middleton
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryse and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix are rumored to be involved in the ongoing feud between The Miz and WWE Hall of Famer Edge on RAW. As noted, last week’s RAW saw Edge return for an in-ring segment, which was quickly interrupted by The Miz, who was making...

Jeff Hardy’s Wife Issues Statement Following His WWE Release

Jeff Hardy’s wife took to Twitter this afternoon and issued an update on how he is doing. As noted, it was revealed this morning that Hardy has been released from his WWE contract. WWE reportedly offered Hardy help and rehab, but he turned the offer down, and was then released. This comes after he was sent home from the road following the incident at last Saturday’s WWE live event in Edinburg, TX.
Videos Of Jeff Hardy Entering The Ring & Leaving Through The Crowd During WWE Live Event

Several video clips have surfaced of Jeff Hardy at Saturday’s WWE live event. As noted, Hardy missed Sunday’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around via PWInsider was that he was sent home from the road. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, TX, teaming with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. After spending most of the match in the ring, getting worked over by The Bloodline and apparently becoming more sluggish as the match went on, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre but then immediately disappeared into the crowd. He was followed by security, but never returned to the ring, and didn’t even participate in the post-match celebration with Woods and McIntyre. Hardy was not backstage for Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.
Backstage News On WWE Plans For Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns

WWE is reportedly moving forward with plans for a series of matches between Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It was originally reported that Lesnar vs. Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in October was not a one-and-done bout between the two, and that WWE had another title match planned with Lesnar challenging Reigns.
Jeff Hardy pays tribute to Randy Orton

During his long career in WWE, Randy Orton has won the WWE Championship ten times, the heavyweight title four times and once each the Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, World Tag Team Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship. and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, turning out to be the 10th wrestler...
Fan Video Of Jeff Hardy Incident From House Show Emerges

Jeff Hardy was wrestling with Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against The Bloodline at a WWE live event in Edinburg, Texas recently. It was reported that Hardy was sent home after the strange events that occurred. He was replaced with Rey Mysterio at the Sunday show in Corpus Christi. We...
WWE Has Reportedly Released Longtime Fan Favorite

WWE has reportedly parted ways with fan favorite Jeff Hardy on Thursday. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, WWE released the longtime wrestler less than a week after the 44-year-old was sent home from a WWE tour after reports indicated that he had a “rough night” on Saturday.
Tony Khan Confirms Recent Contact Between AEW And WWE

AEW’s Tony Khan says he’s recently been in contact with officials from WWE. Khan says the company reached out to him about interviewing former WWE wrestlers who now work for AEW. “They wanted to interview some of the people that wrestle here that used to wrestle there and...
Alexa Bliss Seemingly Reacts To Liv Morgan Vs. Becky Lynch Match On WWE RAW

Barely minutes after Becky Lynch retained her RAW Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan on Monday’s RAW, Alexa Bliss seemingly hinted at her imminent return. Bliss tweeted a GIF from the movie Mean Girls along with the caption, “Just wait.”. Last month, Bliss tweed that she needed “time to heal” and...
WWE 'Raw': Kevin Owens tricks Seth Rollins, The Miz and Maryse return

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Kevin Owens was able to earn a spot in Seth Rollins' championship match and The Miz returned alongside his wife Maryse on WWE Raw. Owens faced WWE Champion Big E in the main event on Monday. Owens, earlier in the night, lied to Rollins about how WWE official Adam Pearce said that if he won his match, he would get to face Big E along with Rollins at the Day 1 pay-per-view event on New Year's Day.
Liv Morgan On Paying Homage To Two Legends In Feud With Becky Lynch

As a guest on the latest episode of the Out of Character Podcast, Liv Morgan spoke about her feud with Becky Lynch and how the two women are paying tribute to Lita and Trish Stratus. Morgan also mentioned how she wore Trish-inspired gear during the lead-up to her match with Lynch to give off those vibes from the Lita/Trish feud.
Backstage Notes On The Viral WWE RAW Promos From Edge And Liv Morgan

Last night’s WWE RAW included two promos that went viral on social media – one by WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and another by Liv Morgan. The promos are still trending today, almost 24 hours after the show. As noted, Morgan had a back & forth promo with RAW Women’s...
Tony Khan On How Jon Moxley Is Doing, Saving Big Matches For PPV

Tony Khan wants AEW to finish strong as it heads toward the end of the year. With the next AEW pay-per-view Revolution now more than three months away, Khan can focus less on saving big matches for pay-per-view and more on delivering big matches on television. “Dynamite and Rampage are...
Beth Hardy Comments After Jeff Hardy’s WWE Departure

Jeff Hardy’s wife took to Twitter this afternoon and issued an update on how he is doing. As noted, it was revealed this morning that Hardy has been released from his WWE contract. WWE reportedly offered Hardy help and rehab, but he turned the offer down, and was then released. This comes after he was sent home from the road following the incident at last Saturday’s WWE live event in Edinburg, TX.
Backstage Details On Kevin Owens Leaving WWE

Kevin Owens has been a hot topic in the world of professional wrestling for months now as it’s no big secret that his contract with WWE is expiring soon, and fans are waiting to see if he will sign a new deal or leave the company. According to the...
NWA Star Reportedly Rushed To Emergency Room Following Hard Times 2 Pay-Per-View

NWA star ‘The Pope’ Elijah Burke was reportedly transported to a hospital in Atlanta, GA following the Hard Times 2 event last night, according to PWInsider. In the aftermath of the show’s main event, Trevor Murdoch versus Mike Knox, Matt Cardona appeared and confronted the winner of the bout — Murdoch. This would allow Knox to connect with a low blow, and he and Cardona grouped up in an attack on the NWA Champion.
Beth Phoenix makes a shocking announcement ahead of NXT WarGames

Beth Phoenix is an American professional wrestler, who currently serves as a commentator on WWE’s colorful brand – NXT. Prior to becoming a commentator, Phoenix had quite a successful career inside the ring. In fact, The Glamazon is a former WWE Divas Champion and has also won the WWE Women’s Championship thrice.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results – Steel Cage Match, Becky Lynch Defends, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a look back at last week and how Kevin Owens was added to the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1 with Seth Rollins and champion Big E. Rollins is backstage now. He laughs and says tonight Owens will find himself going one-on-one with Big E inside a Steel Cage. We see the cage being lowered around the ring as Rollins goes on, saying he will enjoy every second as they destroy each other. He says at WWE Day 1 we will usher in a new year with a new champion, as he claims his rightful place as WWE Champion. Rollins laughs again and tells everyone to enjoy the show. We cut backstage to a fired up WWE Champion Big E. He says tonight in the cage there is no easy way out and not only will he beat Owens, he will punish him. We’re live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.
Beth Phoenix Comments On The ‘Experimenting’ Going On With WWE NXT 2.0

During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, WWE NXT announcer Beth Phoenix talked about brand’s 2.0 revamp and how the new characters are progressing:. “(Tony D’Angelo) knows the character and it resonates with the audience. I don’t want to say it’s a simple character because it’s not, there’s a million layers to it, but it’s a familiar character. Other characters in WWE have brought some of those flavors, and he’s pulling from other inspirations and maybe TV and movie characters as well. We get it, when he hands a dead fish with Dexter Lumis’ name pinned to it, we know what that means. He’s speaking the language of the audience and when you do that, the audience instantly attaches because they’re like ‘Oh no, who’s he going to whack next?’ Their minds start spinning and they start building these possibilities. We want to engage people, we don’t want to leave them confused, we want to ask them questions like cliff-hangers like ‘what’s next?’”
Backstage News On Original WWE Plans For Cleopatra’s Golden Egg Storyline

Original plans for the recent WWE storyline with Cleopatra’s $100 million golden egg reportedly did not involve Austin Theory challenging WWE Champion Big E. As noted, WWE began a storyline at last Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view where someone stole Cleopatra’s golden egg from the desk of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. The egg was used in The Rock‘s recent “Red Notice” movie on Netflix, which was the Survivor Series presenting sponsor, and Vince noted in the storyline that he personally received the egg from The Rock. The golden egg storyline was a tie-in to promote the Netflix movie. The theft at Survivor Series led to the follow-up on RAW the next night, where Vince promised a title shot to whoever brought the egg back or turned in the thief. Theory ended up admitting to the theft, so he could take a selfie with the egg, but Vince liked what he saw in Theory, so he granted him the WWE Title shot anyway. The RAW main event then saw Big E retain over Theory.
