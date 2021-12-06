ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami hires Mario Cristobal to replace Manny Diaz as head coach

By Chelena Goldman
 5 days ago
Mario Cristobal Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes officially hired Mario Cristobal to take over on the sidelines and relieved Manny Diaz of his post, multiple sources confirmed on Monday morning.

The coaching change follows weeks of speculation and rumors the school was working on a big offer to lure Cristobal from Oregon, where he led the Ducks to a 10-3 record this season. News that Miami was working on a deal for Cristobal emerged before it was even confirmed that Diaz had been let go.

According to the Miami Herald, Cristobal canceled recruiting trips in California meant to take place early in the week and returned to Eugene to inform players he will be leaving for The U.

Cristobal, a Miami native, was an offensive lineman on two of the Hurricanes' national championship teams and served as an assistant coach from 2004 to 2006.

In addition to being part of the Hurricanes family, the Herald reported Cristobal's mother has been in poor health, and her status likely played a role in him deciding to return to South Florida.

Diaz leaves the Hurricanes with a 25-15 record stretched over three seasons on the sidelines. There is no word yet on what his next move will be.

