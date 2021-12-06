ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Christmas: Undercover police on Welsh trains target crime

BBC
 6 days ago

Covert policing and more rail staff will be on trains across Wales this Christmas in a bid to tackle crime. Sexual harassment, anti-social behaviour and alcohol-related crimes will be targeted through the British Transport Police (BTP) and Transport for Wales (TfW) scheme. Passengers will also be reminded to wear...

www.bbc.com

