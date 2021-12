Contemplating whether to buy or rent a home in South Florida? Three real estate experts say you should rent since they anticipate eventual price decreases on houses for sale. Residents of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties would be better off renting now and saving to buy later after steep housing prices, already softening in certain cities, further decline. That’s according to the latest Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University’s quarterly report released Wednesday comparing the costs of buying and renting.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO