Snow falls on West Ranch Fire, halts growth at 12 acres

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Inter Canyon Fire Protection District says light snow fell on the West Ranch Fire Sunday night, halting growth at 12 acres.

ICFPD said the fire is expected to be fully contained Monday. The fire started Sunday in the foothills west of the Ken Caryl Valley.

There are currently no pre-evacuations or evacuations in place for the fire.

ICFPD will continue to monitor the fire over the next several days.

