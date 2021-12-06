Latest on the Worldwide Spread of the Coronavirus

As of Tuesday, Dec. 7, the state reports that 1,251,475 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 525,292 Montanans — 51% of the eligible population — have been fully immunized. The state has reported a cumulative total of 193,005 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 423 new cases since the most recent report, 3,266 active cases, and 186,962 people considered recovered. State officials also report that 10,130 of the cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 184 patients currently hospitalized. There have been 2,777 Montana deaths attributed to the disease. The state does not update COVID statistics on Saturday or Sunday. The state’s official dashboard is here, and more information on the numbers reported by the state is here.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO