Public Health

Latest on the Worldwide Spread of the Coronavirus

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Future pandemics could be more lethal than COVID-19 so the lessons learned from the outbreak must not be squandered and the world should ensure it is prepared for the next viral wave, one of the creators of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. EUROPE. * European...

www.usnews.com

Interesting Engineering

A New Coronavirus Variant Could Just Be the Most Dangerous to Date

A new variant of coronavirus that was first identified in a patient in Botswana has scientists worried since it has twice the number of mutations seen on the Delta variant, NPR reported. The news comes shortly after infections have spiked in European countries like Austria and Germany, even after vaccinating over 60 percent of their population. So far, the spike in cases has not been linked to this newly found variant.
SCIENCE
theeastcountygazette.com

30 Times More Deadlier ‘Omicron’ New Coronavirus Variant Has the World Freaking Out

In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant was discovered that appears to be extremely contagious and has a “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of currently available vaccines. Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information on this new coronavirus variant. Global markets have been rocked by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Infectious disease doctor on Omicron coronavirus variant

Scientists in South Africa say they're starting to get an idea of how the Omicron coronavirus variant is affecting people, including increasing reinfections. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Amesh Adalja spoke with Anne-Marie Green on CBSN about the new findings and his recommendations for how to protect yourself in public.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Action News Jax

Coronavirus: Vaccines should work against Omicron variant, according to WHO

Vaccines developed to fight the original COVID-19 virus should still protect people against the omicron variant, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. While the variant is believed to be more contagious than other variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the WHO’s emergencies director, Dr. Mike Ryan, said there was no sign omicron would be able to evade vaccines better than other variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study shows a single 'lucky' substrain of coronavirus delta variant to account for 90% of infections in Russia

Skoltech scientists and their colleagues have looked at the genetic makeup of the dominant strain of the coronavirus, the delta variant, in Russia. According to them, just one viral subvariant quickly came to be responsible for an overwhelming majority of the cases, unlike in many other countries. The team concluded this probably happened by sheer chance and not because the substrain is more infectious or resistant to immunity. Reported in a preprint on medRxiv, the findings suggest that early on in a new pandemic wave, every case counts and tight travel regulations are an effective countermeasure.
SCIENCE
AccuWeather

Daily coronavirus briefing: Omicron poses higher risk of reinfection

A study out of South Africa suggests that the omicron variant may evade immunity from prior infection. Meanwhile, the United States’ new air travel rules are set to begin next week. 63 Entries. Japan is banning all foreign visitors from entering the country in an attempt to curb the spread...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fresno Bee

Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states

The omicron variant of COVID-19, which had been undetected in the U.S. before the middle of this week, had been discovered in at least five states by the end of Thursday, showing yet again how mutations of the virus can circumnavigate the globe with speed and ease. Just a day...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Montana Free Press

Montana coronavirus report

As of Tuesday, Dec. 7, the state reports that 1,251,475 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 525,292 Montanans — 51% of the eligible population — have been fully immunized. The state has reported a cumulative total of 193,005 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 423 new cases since the most recent report, 3,266 active cases, and 186,962 people considered recovered. State officials also report that 10,130 of the cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 184 patients currently hospitalized. There have been 2,777 Montana deaths attributed to the disease. The state does not update COVID statistics on Saturday or Sunday. The state’s official dashboard is here, and more information on the numbers reported by the state is here.
MONTANA STATE
International Business Times

WHO Says No Omicron Deaths Yet, As Variant Spreads Worldwide

The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, the WHO said on Friday, as authorities worldwide rushed to stem the heavily mutated Covid-19 strain's spread amid warnings that it could damage the global economic recovery. The United States and Australia became the...
WORLD
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: CDC Strengthens Booster Recommendation as Variant Spreads Worldwide, Omicron Symptoms Appear to Be Mild So Far

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 7:25 p.m. on November 30, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 262,699,410 (up from 262,055,552 Monday) Total deaths worldwide: 5,214,403 (up from 5,205,923 Monday) Total...
PUBLIC HEALTH
infosecurity-magazine.com

Going Global: How the Russian Ransomware Model Could Spread Worldwide

Contrary to popular belief, ransomware is not a new phenomenon. We’ve seen digital extortion in one form or another for almost three decades. Yet, few could have predicted 10 years ago that cyber-criminals would be causing the shutdown of oil pipelines, disrupting food supply chains and even endangering lives. Russia has the dubious honor of being the world’s number one ransomware hub. It was widely believed that this was due to a unique set of circumstances. The problem is, they’re not actually that unique.
PUBLIC SAFETY
boropark24.com

Omicron Continues to Spread Worldwide, Only Vaccination can Stop it

One day after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced five confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the state: including one in Brooklyn, two in Queens, and one in Long Island, at least four other US states have reported cases of residents who have been infected with the Omicron variant. Minnesota, Hawaii,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Coronavirus vaccine booking system extended as Omicron cases increase

The coronavirus vaccine booking system has been extended as the Omicron variant sweeps across the UK.People aged 40 and over are now able to book their booster jab three months after receiving their second dose, instead of the original six months.The system will also allow people to book their booster a month in advance and means an additional seven million people aged 40 and over will be able to book in for their booster and will also be invited two months on from their second dose.It comes as the Omicron variant sweeps the globe after first being detected in South...
PUBLIC HEALTH

