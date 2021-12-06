ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Embraer Shares Jump as Unit Gets Orders for 60 Electric Aircraft

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA rose more than 4% after the company said its electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) subsidiary Eve Urban Air Mobility has received orders...

money.usnews.com

aviationtoday.com

Embraer’s Eve Receives New eVTOL Orders for Two Australian Companies

Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, a subsidiary of Embraer, shared announcements this week about two new partnerships. Both ventures serve to accelerate electric air taxi use in Australia. The first partnership is an agreement to introduce 10 of Eve’s electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) to Queensland, Australia, for operation by luxury helicopter operator Nautilus Aviation. The second partnership is with Sydney Seaplanes, which has already ordered 50 eVTOLs from Eve.
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

How Air New Zealand Will Become A Leader In Electric Aircraft

Air New Zealand continues to actively pursue opportunities around electric aircraft as an option for shorter domestic and regional flights. The CEO of the Auckland-based airline has confirmed plans to have electric aircraft in its fleet by 2030 as it pursues an electric aircraft global leadership role. Air New Zealand...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
worldairlinenews.com

Sydney Seaplanes places an order for 50 of Eve’s electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL)

Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions (Eve), an Embraer company, and Sydney Seaplanes, a leader in the transition to sustainable aviation, today announced a partnership that will lay the foundation for new electric air taxi operations in Greater Sydney. With the partnership, Sydney Seaplanes has placed an order for 50 of Eve’s electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL), with progressive deliveries expected to commence from 2026.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

777 Partners Places 30-Aircraft 737 MAX Order

Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners has placed a firm order for 30 Boeing 737 MAXs, including its first 737-8200s, the companies said Dec. 7. The deal boosts the firm’s total number of 737 MAX commitments to 68, including nine leased to Canadian ULCC Flair Airlines, in which 777 Partners has a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aviationtoday.com

Airflow Partners with Pipistrel for Proof-of-Concept Electric-Propulsion Aircraft

Airflow, electric short takeoff and landing (eSTOL) aircraft company, recently announced a partnership with Pipistrel, aircraft designer and manufacturer of the world’s first and currently the only type-certified electric airplane. In this partnership, Pipistrel will supply the motors, motor controllers, and batteries for Airflow’s proof-of-concept aircraft with Distributed Electric Propulsion.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motley Fool

Why Embraer Shares Fell in November

Embraer shares were hit in November by a decision from the Brazilian military to slash a large transport plane order because of budget difficulties. The company is seeking compensation but will have to tread carefully. The plane has other orders, but Brazil by far was its most important customer. You’re...
INDUSTRY
uasweekly.com

Ascendance Flight Technologies unveils design of its Hybrid-Electric aircraft

Ascendance Flight Technologies builds on the virtues of hybrid technology and distributed propulsion to develop sustainable air travel solutions. After three years of R&D, the French start-up company swiftly swings into action for new, state-of-the-art sustainable and decarbonized air travel: it is unveiling the design of ATEA, its 5-seater vertical take-off and landing aircraft. Conceived to operate in peri-urban areas and within regions, thanks to a range of 400 km, carbon emissions reduced by 80% and noise pollution divided by 4, ATEA blends sleek and audacious design with unprecedented “fan-in-wing” technology and optimized engine configuration. Production is scheduled for 2025.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

United Aircraft seeks shareholder approval of merger with Sukhoi and MiG

United Aircraft’s board has approved the merger of the company with Sukhoi and RSK MiG as part of the continuing restructuring of the Russian aerospace industry. Shareholders of United Aircraft will vote on the merger proposal in January next year. The restructuring follows the centralisation of management of Sukhoi and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

NASA Is Testing Its First All-electric Aircraft

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. As world leaders gathered at the COP26 Summit to discuss...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
94.3 Jack FM

Alitalia successor ITA orders 28 aircraft from Airbus

PARIS (Reuters) – Italy’s new ITA Airways has ordered 28 Airbus planes, the German-French conglomerate said in a statement on Wednesday, confirming a Memorandum of Understanding signed in September. The order includes seven compact A220 jets, eleven of the company’s blockbuster model A320neo, and ten A330neo widebody airliners. “In addition,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
boardingarea.com

ITA Airways firms up its order for Airbus aircraft

Italian carrier ITA Airways has firmed up an order for aircraft from Airbus, with 28 aircraft on the list. All ITA AIrways Blue aircraft – coming soon. Rendering – Airbus. The order firms up a memorandum of understanding between the two companies. So, what is ITA Airways buying?. 7 (Seven)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

LOT Prepares To Decide On 50-Aircraft Regional Jet Order

LOT Polish Airlines is planning a major fleet renewal process that will involve an order for 50 aircraft. The airline is currently deciding between the Airbus A220 and the Embraer E2, and it is anticipating its first deliveries in 2024. LOT Polish Airlines to place a major order soon. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelDailyNews.com

408 aircraft including the first A350F ordered at the Dubai airshow

BANGKOK – In the first major airshow since the COVID-19 pandemic struck two years ago, customers demonstrated confidence in the recovery of the aviation sector and also in Airbus by placing orders and commitments totalling 408 aircraft (269 firm orders and 139 commitments). The agreements covered the full range of commercial aircraft families, including a first commitment for the A350F freighter derivative.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
smarteranalyst.com

Greenbrier Gets New Railcar Orders Worth $670M in Q1; Shares Jump

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Transportation manufacturing company The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) received new orders for 6,200 railcars valued at $670 million during the first fiscal quarter ended November 30. Following the announcement on Wednesday, shares of the company rose 1.6% in the extended trading session to...
ECONOMY
automotive-fleet.com

ELMS Gets Big Order for Its All-Electric Delivery Van

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS; ELMSW), a manufacturer of electric last-mile delivery vans and trucks, announced Dec. 1 a firm purchase order from Zeeba, a Los Angeles-based mobility company, to buy 50 ELMS Urban Delivery vans with intent to acquire hundreds more in 2022, according to a news release.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

