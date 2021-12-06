Embraer Shares Jump as Unit Gets Orders for 60 Electric Aircraft

Ascendance Flight Technologies builds on the virtues of hybrid technology and distributed propulsion to develop sustainable air travel solutions. After three years of R&D, the French start-up company swiftly swings into action for new, state-of-the-art sustainable and decarbonized air travel: it is unveiling the design of ATEA, its 5-seater vertical take-off and landing aircraft. Conceived to operate in peri-urban areas and within regions, thanks to a range of 400 km, carbon emissions reduced by 80% and noise pollution divided by 4, ATEA blends sleek and audacious design with unprecedented “fan-in-wing” technology and optimized engine configuration. Production is scheduled for 2025.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO