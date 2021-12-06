ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volkswagen's Diess to Remain CEO, but With Fewer Powers - Sources

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMBURG (Reuters) -Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess will likely stay on to lead Europe's largest carmaker as part of a solution that will see him cede some responsibilities following a clash with labour leaders, two people familiar with the matter said. The solution would potentially end the carmaker's latest leadership...

Herbert Diess
