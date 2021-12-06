ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fred Hiatt, Washington Post editorial page editor, dies at 66

Cover picture for the articleFred Hiatt, a onetime foreign correspondent who in 2000 became The Washington Post’s editorial page editor and greatly expanded the global reach of the newspaper’s opinion writers in the era of 9/11, the election of Barack Obama and the destabilizing presidency of Donald Trump, died Dec. 6 at a hospital in...

Washington Post

'The house that Fred built': The life and legacy of Fred Hiatt

Post legends come together to discuss the legacy of Washington Post Editorial Page Editor Fred Hiatt after his untimely death. Tributes poured in from across the world after Fred Hiatt, The Post's editorial page editor for 22 years, died Monday. The Atlantic Council said dissidents and opposition leaders had no better friend in Washington and called him perhaps the most important force for freedom in all of journalism. Freedom House said Fred's death "represents a heavy blow for the human rights and democracy movements." Secretary of State Antony Blinken said "Fred's sharp intellect and wit enlivened any debate, and his leadership … set the standard for our modern age of journalism."
Fairfield Sun Times

Great American Stories: Fred Hiatt's Quotes

It's Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, the day of the week when I reprise quotations intended to be uplifting or educational. Today's words of wisdom come from a gentle giant named Fred Hiatt, whose untimely death earlier this week left an indelible hole in the lives of his family, friends, and colleagues -- and a vacuum in American public discourse.
lawfareblog.com

Fred Hiatt

It is the historical custom at the Washington Post editorial page, at least in the print edition, to use a person’s name alone as an editorial headline only on the occasion of that person’s death. The passing of Fred Hiatt this week at the young age of 66...
Washington Post

Fred Hiatt deserves to be remembered long after he is gone

Fred Hiatt has passed away after 66 years, the last third of which he served as our uncommonly wise and humane editor at the Post editorial page. To mourn Fred is to reflect, not just on his magnificent personal qualities, but also on the relationship between his career and the historical moments that shaped it.
State
Washington State
Washington Post

Opinion:Selected writings of Fred Hiatt, 1996-2021

Over the course of his tenure on the editorial page, as an editorial writer, columnist and editorial page editor, Fred Hiatt wrote hundreds of signed columns and even more unsigned editorials. His topics ranged broadly, but if there was one theme that dominated, it was his fierce commitment to protecting human rights and safeguarding democracy, at home and abroad. Fred wrote with grace and wit, with humility and passion, and, above all, with humanity. He wrote, in short, like himself. — Ruth Marcus, Deputy Editorial Page Editor.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Remembrances pour in for WaPo’s Fred Hiatt

IN MEMORIAM — “FRED HIATT, a onetime foreign correspondent who in 2000 became The Washington Post’s editorial page editor and greatly expanded the global reach of the newspaper’s opinion writers in the era of 9/11, the election of BARACK OBAMA and the destabilizing presidency of DONALD TRUMP, died Dec. 6 at a hospital in New York City. He was 66. …
Washington Post

I’ve never known a better editor than Fred Hiatt — or a better person

Donald Graham was publisher of The Post from 1979 to 2000 and served as chairman and CEO of The Washington Post Co. until 2013. If you are reading this in the Opinion section of the online Washington Post or, in an old-fashioned way, in a printed newspaper, you are reading in a place crucially shaped for the last 22 years by one great editor, Fred Hiatt, who died on Monday.
Washington Post

Fred Hiatt was an editor of surpassing integrity, intelligence and compassion

Fred Hiatt, who edited these pages for nearly 22 years before his death on Monday at the age of 66, was a consummate journalist: a dogged reporter, a brilliant editor, a graceful writer. He will be remembered by us above all for his human qualities. Mr. Hiatt — to everyone at The Post, he was simply “Fred” — was gifted with seemingly effortless charm, good humor and emotional acumen that enabled him to lead a diverse and sometimes fractious staff through daunting challenges, from the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and the wars that followed to the presidency of Donald Trump. Mr. Hiatt made it possible for The Post’s opinion writers and the content they produce to encompass a wide range of views on virtually every subject of public debate, without the rancor, personal enmity and bad faith that have become so prevalent elsewhere in Washington and the nation. Our respect for and loyalty to Mr. Hiatt, and his for us, held this staff together.
Washington Post

Election denier who circulated Jan. 6 PowerPoint says he met with Meadows at White House

A retired U.S. Army colonel who circulated a proposal to challenge the 2020 election, including by declaring a national security emergency and seizing paper ballots, said that he visited the White House on multiple occasions after the election, spoke with President Donald Trump’s chief of staff “maybe eight to 10 times” and briefed several members of Congress on the eve of the Jan. 6 riot.
The Atlantic

What Mark Meadows Is Learning the Hard Way

One of the emblematic phenomena of Donald Trump’s presidency was the weeks (or sometimes fortnights) of chaos, when it seemed like the administration was struck by a new crisis every day, like watching a Wile E. Coyote supercut, except occasionally with real ordnance. Trump is out of the White...
