Following his visit to Camp Atterbury in Indiana on December 1, 2021, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian P. McKeon will meet with students at Indiana University in Bloomington on December 1 and 2 to underscore the U.S. government’s commitment to international education as a foreign policy priority, as recently reiterated by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona in a Joint Statement of Principles in Support of International Education, and how international education can prepare students for careers in foreign affairs, particularly with the U.S. Department of State.

COLLEGES ・ 10 DAYS AGO