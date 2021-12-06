Check Out This Funny Breath of the Wild Animation About Link and Zelda

Have you ever wondered what a Breath of the Wild randomizer would look like? Well, wonder no more when this new and chaotic mod by Waikuteru releases on Christmas. Just about anything you could possibly think of has been randomized within Hyrule. Of course, there are the basic item drops that have been completely mixed up. But oh boy, it does not stop there. Enemy spawns? Yep, randomized. Temperature and climate? Yep, randomized. Any and every location that Link can fast travel to? Yep, that’s randomized too. But wait, there’s more! Champion abilities, Link’s ability to rest, enemy drops, enemy weapons, and even more can be completely randomized with just this one mod! It might be tempting to ask “why” when looking through the list of things that can be randomized in this mod, but life is so much more fun when you do not ask those questions. Just let the randomly spawned Guardian charge at you in a scorching hot Hyrule Field after you lose all your equipment.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO