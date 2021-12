The annual pace of home price growth is still coming in at record levels, but the latest monthly trends point to gradual moderation over the coming year. Home price appreciation grew on an annual basis by 18% in October, the fastest pace ever for the month, according to the CoreLogic Home Price Index. The latest spike surpasses the 7.3% year-over-year surge from the same period in 2020. The index also showed a 1.3% rate of price growth on a monthly basis. While still increasing, the monthly numbers showed a further slowdown from an April peak of 2.3%.

