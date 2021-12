Since the mid-20th century more than 8.3 billion tonnes of plastic has been produced, and at least 60 per cent of that plastic has ended up in either sea.In just a few decades, the spiralling levels of waste have created vast, spiralling, “gyres” of plastic waste measuring hundreds of thousands of square miles out in the open ocean.New research has now revealed that these plastic gyres are host to a surprising array of plants and animals normally associated with coastal waters rather than the remote open ocean.The scientists studying this phenomenon have warned that this rapid change could upend ecosystems...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO