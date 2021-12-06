ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

All Elite Wrestling comes to UBS Arena Wednesday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll Elite Wrestling makes its UBS Arena debut Wednesday. AEW packed around 20,000 pro-wrestling fans into Arthur Ashe Stadium at the National Tennis Center in Queens in September. On...

hudsonvalley.news12.com

Pro Wrestling Torch

ALL ELITE WRESTLING DYNAMITE PREVIEW 12/1: Ruby vs. Statlander, Sting & Darby vs. Gunn Club, Danielson vs. Angels, Punk vs. Moriarty, Cody vs. Andrade in Atlanta Street Fight

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross (on medical leave) Match Results and Key Segments from Last Week. CM Punk and MJF had a long exchange to open the show. MJF referenced Punk’s “pipe bomb”...
Pro Wrestling Torch

ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PREVIEW 12/3 (Spoiler-Free): Sammy vs. Nese for TNT Championship, Jade vs. Kai, Penta & Pac vs. FTR in 2 out of 3

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... AIRS ON TNT NETWORK, 10:00 p.m. EDT, 9:00 p.m. CDT. BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Announcers: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Taz, Ricky Starks (various combinations) Match Results and Key Segments from Last Week. Adam Cole & Bobby Fish defeated Orange...
PWMania

Wrestling Prodigies That Have Come From Canada

Wrestling is undoubtedly one of the most popular forms of sport and entertainment on the planet. Its pull is global. And with this, there are wrestlers from all over the world plying their trade in the likes of the WWE. While many could be fooled into thinking wrestling stars are all from the US, there are plenty from elsewhere, with Canada very much a hotbed of past, present and future talent.
News 12

AEW hosts 'Dynamite' show at UBS Arena Wednesday night

All Elite Wrestling hosted its AEW Dynamite show Wednesday night at UBS Arena. The show featured Eddie Kingston, a Bronx-born wrestler with roots in Yonkers. Kingston spent nearly two decades on the independent wrestling circuit before AEW brought him aboard.
Fightful

Tony Nese Officially Signs With All Elite Wrestling

Tony Nese is officially All Elite. Tony Khan announced that Tony Nese has officially signed with AEW. Nese is set to challenge Sammy Guevara for the AEW TNT Championship on Friday's AEW Rampage. Nese was released by WWE on June 25. He was shown in the crowd on the October...
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 12/6 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Bucks confirm contract extension, Ross updates his health with good news, UBS Arena ticket sales impressive, Cole talks about his AEW debut, Being the Elite review (11 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:. The Young Bucks confirm contract extension and talk about taking a week off. Jim Ross updates his health with good news. UBS...
stillrealtous.com

AEW Announces New Signing

This week’s episode of AEW Rampage featured the Lucha Bros. defended the AEW World Tag Team Titles against FTR, and the show also featured the highly anticipated in-ring debut of Taz’s son Hook. Hook faced off against Fuego Del Sol in his first pro wrestling match, and he...
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Comments On AEW Dynamite Taking Place From The UBS Arena One Week After RAW

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be taking place at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York. As many of you know, WWE RAW took place at the same arena just last week. During a recent appearance on News 12 to promote tonight’s show, AEW President Tony Khan commented on booking the arena just one week after WWE ran there, and more. You can check some highlights from the interview below:
ComicBook

Tony Khan on AEW Outselling WWE Raw at Long Island's UBS Arena

WWE and AEW found themselves in a unique situation over the past two weeks, as both Monday Night Raw and AEW Dynamite/Rampage ran the UBS Arena on Long Island, New York. The Red Brand first ran the venue on Nov. 29, followed by AEW on Dec. 8, and the big story surrounding the two shows was that the young promotion was actually outdrawing Raw in terms of ticket sales. The final ticket sale numbers, according to WrestleTix, show that Raw only sold 5,887 seats while AEW sold 9,538, though it's worth noting AEW had more seats available for its show (12,100 to WWE's 6,706).
Pro Wrestling Torch

ALL ELITE WRESTLING DYNAMITE PREVIEW 12/8: Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal, Riho vs. Hayter, Danielson vs. Silver, Bucks vs. Chaos, MJF in Hometown

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Jim Ross (on medical leave) Match Results from Last Week. Bryan Danielson defeated Alan “5” Angels of the Dark Order with AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page on guest commentary....
411mania.com

Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite at UBS Arena, Attendance Doubles WWE Raw

– PWInsider has some additional notes including early attendance estimates for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The event was held at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York and marked AEW’s Long Island debut. Per PWInsider, the event drew slightly under 10,000 people. Sources at the...
iheart.com

One on One Interview With All-Elite Wrestling CEO & President Tony Khan

Josh Martinez chatted with AEW CEO & President Tony Khan. • #MJF being cheered and #CMPunk being booed at #UBSArena. • #BryanDanielson being arguably the greatest wrestler of all-time and wrestling every week. • #WinterIsComing main event. • #AEWDynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal. • Underrated performers on the #AllEliteWrestling roster.
markerzone.com

CM PUNK TROLLS ISLANDERS FANS DURING SHOW AT UBS ARENA (W/VIDEO)

It seems fans of the New York Islanders are becoming a favourite target for stars in the wrestling world. Just a little over a week after WWE's Becky Lynch tried to get under the skin of Islanders fans at UBS Arena, CM Punk did the same during AEW Dynamite Wednesday night.
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Boasts About AEW’s Near Sellout Of The UBS Arena

Tony Khan is bringing AEW Dynamite to the new UBS Arena in Long Island, New York tonight. The show comes just over a week after WWE brought RAW to the same venue. “It may not be the first wrestling show at UBS, but it is the biggest crowd anybody’s drawn at UBS by a lot,” AEW’s Tony Khan told News 12. “We have the best fans in the world and these wrestling fans are gonna turn up at UBS [Wednesday] and pushing toward a sellout, which is amazing for our debut on Long Island.”
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan On WWE Running RAW At UBS Arena: “How Did It Work Out?”

AEW’s Tony Khan says he’s not looking to compete with WWE. He insists he’s just minding his own business. But Khan also says AEW will “come out swinging” when it’s forced into a competitive situation. AEW was at the new UBS Arena in Long...
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Retiring From In-Ring Competition

Some wrestlers are lucky enough to have careers that last decades inside the squared circle, but you never know when someone’s career might come to an end. Nick Dinsmore, formerly known to WWE fans as Eugene, recently took to Twitter to announce that Eugene will be doing a retirement tour in 2022. According to the announcement he is available for wrestling matches, seminars, fitness advice and stand up comedy.
