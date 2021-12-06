All Elite Wrestling comes to UBS Arena Wednesday

WWE and AEW found themselves in a unique situation over the past two weeks, as both Monday Night Raw and AEW Dynamite/Rampage ran the UBS Arena on Long Island, New York. The Red Brand first ran the venue on Nov. 29, followed by AEW on Dec. 8, and the big story surrounding the two shows was that the young promotion was actually outdrawing Raw in terms of ticket sales. The final ticket sale numbers, according to WrestleTix, show that Raw only sold 5,887 seats while AEW sold 9,538, though it's worth noting AEW had more seats available for its show (12,100 to WWE's 6,706).
Comments / 0