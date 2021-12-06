ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serious cardiovascular events not found in elderly patients 2 weeks after both COVID-19 vaccine doses

By Lynda Charters
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was no increased risk of having a stroke, myocardial infarction, or pulmonary embolism. Individuals aged 75 years and older did not experience an increased risk of having a stroke, myocardial infarction, or pulmonary embolism during the 14 days after receiving each of the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) doses against the...

Comments / 8

Moetion
2d ago

Since it’s been two weeks, ok! That’s a long enough long term study for me!?!! Hahahahahahaha!

8
