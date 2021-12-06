ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

What Is Up with The Creepy Tunnel System Under Kalamazoo?

By Lauren
1077 WRKR
1077 WRKR
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Have you heard the term “Urban Exploration” or "Urb Ex?" It involves the exploration of abandoned man-made structures and it has seen a surge in popularity, especially during...

wrkr.com

Comments / 0

Related
1077 WRKR

Wanted: Michigan Citizens to Break the Law Right in Front of Michigan State Police in Battle Creek

This will NOT go on your permanent record. If you loved to play cop & robbers as a kid, you will want to join this Michigan State Police training exercise. New recruits on the job with the Michigan State Police get all kinds of training, as they have to be prepared for anything. This year, for the first time, everyday law-abiding citizens like you and me get to be a part of the exercises. Imagine it: you could be the bad guy and break the law right in front of peace officers and get off the hook instantly.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

J. Gumbo’s In Kalamazoo Is Closing

Sad news was announced yesterday as a staple of unique cuisine in Kalamazoo took to their Facebook on Tuesday, December 7th to let the city know they plan on closing. J.Gumbo's has been a prime spot for comfort food since opening their doors in mid- 2016, and they were absolutely crushed to have to make the call to close:
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
City
Clayton, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Kalamazoo, MI
1077 WRKR

This Single House in Mattawan is Like an Entire Neighborhood of Christmas Lights

A number of animated, ever-changing seasonal displays make this one Mattawan house the place you have to see to make this Christmas merry and bright. in 2019, Forbes did the math and calculated that turning on Clark Griswold's 25,000 Christmas lights, "based in today’s dollars with those same incandescent lights...for five hours a day for 31 days would cost a whopping $3,699.85." If you remember the film, you know that although you can't put a price on the jelly of the month club, $4,000 was not Clark's Christmas bonus (but it is the gift that keeps on giving). LEDs are much more cost-effective, and the things you can do with programmable sequencers are incredible. Exhibit A: Silvergrass Holiday Lights. It is residential, but it sure looks professional.
MATTAWAN, MI
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo County Park Stocking Stuffers

Even though the snow is starting to fall, Kalamazoo County Parks suggests you should plan ahead and give the gift of outdoors, this Christmas season. Kalamazoo County Park passes for the 2022 season are available as gifts for the holidays and from now until Christmas, outdoor enthusiasts will receive a FREE County Parks water bottle, while supplies last.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
1077 WRKR

Did You Know Santa Has A House In Midland, Michigan?

With Christmas around the corner, there are so many spots in Michigan to get into the holiday spirit. Michigan is full of year round Christmas excitement, such as the famous Bronner's Christmas store which is open nearly all year round in Frankenmuth, MI. But not so far away in Midland, there sites another iconic Christmas building which is a feature all year long, Santa's House.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Property#The Creepy Tunnel System#Guinness World Records
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo Walmart Forced to Close Due to Critical COVID-19 Surge

Every hour of Christmas shopping is crucial to retail businesses and Walmart will lose a costly two days of business as the Oshtemo store is closed temporarily. As much as everyone wants COVID to be over, that's simply not the case in Southwest Michigan. On the same day that area public health officials held a news conference pleading for help as the unvaccinated are pushing the resources of the health care system to its limits, retail giant Walmart locked the doors at its Kalamazoo store on 9th Street to sanitize the building and restock the shelves.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Breaking: Kellogg’s BCTGM Union Members Reject Latest Contract

I certainly did not see this coming. When the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) accepted the latest contract offer to be presented to their union members for a vote I assumed it would be accepted. I thought this because the Union Representatives had rejected other contract offers from Kellogg.
LABOR ISSUES
1077 WRKR

Why Is A Burger Giant Trying To Squash A Tecumseh, Michigan Burger Joint?

Yes, this is a case of David and Goliath. Or, depending on how the case goes, the big guy sticking it to the little guy. Burger giant In-N-Out is suing Doll n Burgers of Tecumseh, Michigan (owner of two stores; one in Tecumseh and another in Jackson, Michigan) claiming trademark infringement. California's In-N-Out has been around since the late 1940s and has expanded east to about as far as Texas. Doll n' Burgers has been around since 2020, founded by two guys, Justin Dalenburger, which is where the local burger joint's name comes from, and Ken Heers. Business was so good in Tecumseh that they're are opening another place in Jackson.
TECUMSEH, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo State Theatre Finally Recognized as Historic Landmark

Here's what community leaders are saying about the iconic Kalamazoo State Theatre being given its well-deserved spot on the National Register of Historic Places. Now, it's official. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer shared the news that we've known for years. The Kalamazoo State Theatre is truly historic. The venerable Kalamazoo landmark now has a place on the National Register of Historic Places.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Michigan Home Movies: Skiing Caberfae in 1948 [Video]

Before everyone had a camera on their phone, movies were a big deal- especially in 1948. Check out this vintage footage of skiers enjoying a Michigan winter. Grandma and Grandpa Herb aren't going to win any cinematography awards, but this home movie footage shot up north at two Michigan ski resorts is remarkable. Grab a cup of hot cocoa and travel back to 1948. First, note that these are quite well-dressed ski bums. Second, although the YouTube video description says Caberfae and Crystal Mountain, if it was truly shot in 1948, that's incorrect; Crystal Mountain didn't open until 1956. Michigan's Caberfae Peaks is one of the oldest ski resorts in the entire country, opening in 1938. They now have 34 runs, 5 ski lifts, and 485 vertical feet of mountain to ski. It all started with a single rope tow "powered by a Ford Model A car engine."
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Michigan State Police Part of Multi-State Effort Focused on I-94

Michigan State Police will join in on a multi-state law enforcement effort focused on commercial vehicles on I-94. Operation 'Eyes on 94' begins on Monday, December 6th, and continues through Friday, December 10th. Michigan State Police troopers will be joined by officers in Indiana, Ohio, and Illinois in a crackdown on commercial vehicle violations.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

A Unique Playground for the Kids Coming to Bronson Park in 2022

The constant narrative surrounding children's activities seems to be, "you need to get outside more!" While it may sound more like a parent harping on a child playing too many video games, there's truth to that statement. A report from childmind.com says that spending time in nature is beneficial to children because:
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Someone In Macomb, MI Selling A Novelty Party Trailer

I love how creative people get in Michigan when it comes to having a good time. Over the years we've seen all sorts of innovative creations being offered including the floating tiki bar rental from the same people who started the 'Detroit Rolling Pub' and the 'Detroit Cycle Boat'. But this creation made by someone in Macomb, Michigan is truly creative and would be perfect to be used in a parade. It's a custom party trailer, and it even has a tv mounted on it, as he described in his listing:
CARS
1077 WRKR

Meet Nathan Klein: Michigan’s Own Man Vs Food Superstar

So many of us remember sitting in front of the TV with our own plate of food, watching in awe as Adam Richman would shovel food through his lips and down his throat to what seemed to be an abnormally large stomach. He traveled the country, searching and attempting all the best food challenges all for our enjoyment, and of course his delicious benefit. Well Michiganders, we have a man of our own that has been DOMINATING food challenges all across the country.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy