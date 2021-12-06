ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbslocal.com

Tunes With A Twist - 12/10

If it's Friday, then that means it's time for Tunes With A Twist! Jordan is here, singing some of your favorite Christmas songs, guess which ones they are!
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

[WATCH] Rapper Slim 400 Shooting Caught On Camera

As previously reported, YG affiliate Slim 400 was shot and killed in L.A. earlier this week, but video circulating online shows the rapper getting shot several times in the vicious attack that left the rising star dead. Authorities have confirmed that the seedy video circulating on the internet is the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Nick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Got All His Baby Mamas Together, Except Mariah Carey, To Reveal 5-Month-Old Son's Secret Brain Tumor Battle

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott brought all his baby mamas together to reveal their 5-month-old son's secret brain tumor battle before his death. Every woman that Nick has fathered a child with showed up, except Mariah Carey. Article continues below advertisement. On Tuesday, Nick tearfully announced their infant, Zen, had...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

‘Days of Our Lives’ star Rhonda Stubbins White dead at 60

Veteran actress Rhonda Stubbins White, best known for starring in NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives” has died following a battle with ovarian cancer. She was 60. “To the friends of Rhonda: It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dear friend Rhonda Stubbins White. She was an amazingly talented woman, full of positivity and energy, and grounded by her faith,” her friend and producer Todd Baker wrote on her Facebook page Thursday. “We were all fortunate to have known her and shared her short time on this earth.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Outsider.com

Dan Blocker’s Son Tributes Late ‘Bonanza’ Star in Heartfelt Birthday Post

Dan Blocker’s son took to Twitter on Friday to pay tribute to his late father on what would have been his birthday. Dirk Blocker wrote, “Thinking of you today, pop. Hardly a day goes by when I’m not influenced by you despite our relatively short time together. If you have a loving relationship with a parent or parents, reach out to them for no other reason than to let them know how you feel.”
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Smiling Sweetie Turned Into!

Before this giggling girl was lighting up the screen by scoring lead roles in film and television, she was just another precious pipsqueak cheesing for the camera in Los Angeles, California. This smiling sweetheart may be known for her hilarious role in a classic romantic comedy -- where she acted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer K1KA dies aged 21

Twitch streamer K1KA has sadly passed away at the tender age of 21, family and friends have confirmed on Thursday, December 9. Serbian streamer K1KA, who described herself as an “Ex semi-pro CS:GO player who’s now learning to play League of Legends,” was just 21 at the time of her passing.
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

'Today' Show Favorite Engaged After Reconciling With Ex

Today Show favorite Jill Martin shared some very exciting news recently. In November, the contributor revealed that she was engaged to Erik Brooks, per Page Six. Martin and Brooks were previously engaged, but they split during the pandemic after trying to make their long-distance relationship work. Martin penned an essay...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Distractify

Student on TikTok Learns Embarrassing Fact About Herself After Watching Recorded Classes

Research has indicated that it takes anywhere from 18–254 days for something to become a habit. The "golden number" however is 66 days. So if you're trying to force yourself to make some changes in your life, like taking a multivitamin every day, eating healthier, or lighting fireworks in your backyard before you start your workday to kick off things right, then you'll need to do it consistently for a little over two months.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

Guilt-Free Travis Scott Looks Unemotional In Rare Outing Just Hours Before Claiming No Responsibility For Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott's face matches his words. The unapologetic 30-year-old rapper hit the streets hours before sitting down with Charlamagne tha God and taking no responsibility for the death of 10 people who lost their lives from the injuries they sustained at his Astroworld Festival. Article continues below advertisement. Kylie Jenner's...
CELEBRITIES

