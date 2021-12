MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One of the people charged in the murder of Robert Duncan has been sentenced to 35 years in prison. Larry West Jr., who was 17 at the time, had originally been charged with capital murder. Through a plea agreement with the District Attorney’s Office, West was found guilty of Murder and waived his right to appeal in exchange for a recommended punishment of 35 years in prison.

MIDLAND COUNTY, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO