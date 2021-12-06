ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sleeping 11-year-old shot in face by bullets fired from outside house, Texas cops say

By Mariah Rush
Idaho Statesman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 11-year-old girl was shot several times while sleeping inside her home in Houston, police said in a news release. She sustained gunshot wounds to the face, chest, arms and legs, Houston police told news outlets. The girl was taken to a local hospital in serious, but stable condition, the news...

