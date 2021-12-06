ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Critics' Choice Awards: Succession, Evil, Mare of Easttown Lead TV Nominees; Hacks and Ghosts Among First-Timers

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 5 days ago
Succession , Evil and Mare of Easttown lead the TV pack for the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, to be broadcast live on The CW and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

HBO’s dysfunctional family drama amassed eight total nods, including seven in the individual acting categories. Paramount+’s Evil and HBO’s Mare of Easttown both netted five nominations, while Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building , Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso , Paramount+’s The Good Fight , NBC’s This Is Us and Disney+’s WandaVision each racked up four.

By outlet, HBO collected 20 total nominations, edging out Netflix’s 18; Hulu, Paramount+, Apple TV+ and HBO Max each earned nine. NBC led the broadcast networks with eight nominations — four of which went to This Is Us , and another two to Saturday Night Live .

Freshman shows getting some love include Squid Game, Yellowjackets, Cruel Summer, Hacks, Reservation Dogs, Only Murders in the Building, Ghosts, The Chair , Schmigadoon! and Midnight Mass.

Typically an also-ran among the awards circuit, the Critics Choice Awards this year are hoping to get a bit of a visibility “bump,” with the controversy magnet Golden Globes going without a telecast in 2022 . (Natch, the Globes won’t announce their own nominees until next Monday, Dec. 13.)

Want scoop on any of the nominated shows below? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

DRAMA SERIES
Evil (Paramount+)
For All Mankind (Apple TV+)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Pose (FX)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Mike Colter – Evil (Paramount+)
Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)
Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment (HBO)
Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer (Freeform)
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Katja Herbers – Evil (Paramount+)
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
MJ Rodriguez – Pose (FX)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nicholas Braun – Succession (HBO)
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)
Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)
Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Andrea Martin – Evil (Paramount+)
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Christine Lahti – Evil (Paramount+)
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession (HBO)
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

The Great (Hulu)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Insecure (HBO)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Other Two (HBO Max)
Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu)
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Sandra Oh – The Chair (Netflix)
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education (Netflix)
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
Ray Romano – Made for Love (HBO Max)
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)
Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)
Molly Shannon – The Other Two (HBO Max)
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Josie Totah – Saved by the Bell (Peacock)
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Dopesick (Hulu)
Dr. Death (Peacock)
It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
Maid (Netflix)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Midnight Mass (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Prime Video)
WandaVision (Disney+)

MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Come From Away (Apple TV+)
List of a Lifetime (Lifetime)
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Prime Video)
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Oslo (HBO)
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
Paul Bettany – WandaVision (Disney+)
William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max)
Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death (Peacock)
Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu)
Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass (Netflix)

ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad (Prime Video)
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney+)
Margaret Qualley – Maid (Netflix)
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO)
Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass (Netflix)
William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Prime Video)
Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Christian Slater – Dr. Death (Peacock)
Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick (Hulu)
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (Disney+)
Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)
Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Acapulco (Apple TV+)
Call My Agent! (Netflix)
Lupin (Netflix)
Money Heist (Netflix)
Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
Squid Game (Netflix)

ANIMATED SERIES
Big Mouth (Netflix)
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
The Great North (Fox)
Q-Force (Netflix)
What If…? (Disney+)

TALK SHOW
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

COMEDY SPECIAL
Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
Good Timing with Jo Firestone (Peacock)
James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 (Vimeo)
Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy (Peacock)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix)
Trixie Mattel: One Night Only (YouTube)

epicstream.com

WandaVision Receives Critics Choice Awards Nominations

WandaVision, the first MCU series that aired on Disney+, was a huge success as it received positive responses from both critics and the audience and it received numerous awards and nominations from different award-giving bodies. Now, it's almost a year since the series first aired, but the gift just keeps on giving as it received another batch of nominations from a prestigious award-giving body.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Colin Farrell Returning as The Batman's Penguin in HBO Max Spinoff Series

Colin Farrell is waddling over to HBO Max, reprising the role of iconic Batman villain Oswald Cobblepot (aka The Penguin) in a new series for the streamer, our sister site Variety reports. Fans will first encounter Farrell’s version of the infamous troublemaker in Warner Bros. Pictures’ Robert Pattinson-led The Batman, which arrives in theaters on March 4, 2022. HBO Max’s Penguin-centric spinoff series (title TBD) will reportedly “delve into The Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld.” Of course, this is hardly the first time The Penguin will have been featured in a live-action Batman property. Burgess Meredith famously portrayed him...
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Insight: The Critics Choice TV Nominatons For 2022 Continue To Show A Baffling Mix For An Increasingly Irrelevant Awards Show

Set to air on January 9th on both TBS and The CW is the 2022 Critics Choice TV Awards, a yearly award given out by primarily internet journalists (not me, I refuse to be a part of the organization behind it) represented by the Critics Choice Association. Like most award shows for television, the categories are rife with “what the hell is going on here?” and that isn’t much different here for the Best Animated Series category which features both entries for kids AND adults, thereby showcasing internet journalism’s ineptitude in being able to accept animation not as an industry, but as a genre.
TV SERIES
TVLine

'FX on Hulu' Moniker Dropped in Favor of Unified FX Branding on All Platforms

FX on Hulu is no more. FX announced Monday that its selection of series exclusive to Hulu — including American Horror Stories, Devs, Mrs. America, The Premise, Reservation Dogs, A Teacher and Y: The Last Man — will now be branded as FX originals. As of press time, all original series have already dropped the “FX on Hulu” moniker, though the “FX on Hulu” tab — which also houses library titles such as Atlanta, Better Things, Fargo and Justified, all of which aired on FX’s linear network — retains the former branding. That, too, will be phased out in favor of an...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Gotham Vet to L&O: OC, Eternals' Disney+ Debut and More

Stabler will soon have his hands full with a Gotham vet: Robin Lord Taylor will recur on Law & Order: Organized Crime as Sebastian McClane, a notorious hacker also known as Constantine, Give Me My Remote reports. Bell’s task force is brought in to catch Constantine, who is one of several high-security convicts on the run after a prison break. “He sets off a chain reaction of events that both Wheatley and Stabler swirl around,” executive producer Ilene Chaiken tells the site. “And he’s just a very cool character that I’m excited to bring to life.” Law & Order: Organized Crime returns...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

