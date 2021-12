The token sale session for bitcci has already started and is available on its website. 20 billion tokens will be sold in the ICO. More than 35% have been sold to more than 2000 token holders until now. bitcci cash token buyers may sell their tokens immediately after the ICO ends, or offer them on trading platforms. bitcci cash token is expected to appear on P2PB2B after the ICO.

