Holiday Nights opens at Edison and Ford Winter Estates

The Edison and Ford Winter Estates Holiday Nights “Holidays Under the Stars,” which incorporates elements of nature and the outdoors, is now open for all to enjoy through Jan. 2. Guided Holiday Tradition Tours will be offered at 6 and 7 p.m. every night or visitors can walk at their...
LIFESTYLE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fayetteville Farmers’ Market holds annual holiday markets

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Farmers’ Market hosted its annual holiday market Saturday. Following festive tradition, the holiday market features handcrafted holiday wreaths, artisan crafts and baked goods, and of course it doesn’t stop there. Assistant Manager for the Fayetteville Farmers Market, Julia Denherder, says there’s more going on than usual. “Holiday market features […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
CBS Pittsburgh

Restaurants Look To Holiday Parties For Business Boost

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Restaurants and bars are still picking up the pieces after the COVID-19 pandemic shut business down for a while. The concern now: COVID cases and hospitalizations are going up in western Pennsylvania and across the state during the holiday season at a time when holiday parties are happening. The staff at Sienna Mercato are getting the ice and oranges ready for a busy night of business. The assistant manager says they have four holiday parties scheduled for Friday evening. They say business isn’t quite where it was before the pandemic, but it’s getting there, especially when it comes...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cbslocal.com

Holiday Recipes For Your Parties

Michelle Mazzara from Luvafoodie shared these recipes with WCCO viewers. Luvafoodie Sweet Pepper White Wine Cheese Ball Mix for Charcuterie Board. 1 package of Luvafoodie Sweet Pepper White Wine Cheese Ball Mix. 1 package of 8 oz. Cream Cheese. 2 tbsp. o white wine. Ingredients for Charcuterie Board:. Luvafoodie Sweet...
RECIPES
iBerkshires.com

Hancock Holiday Nights Illuminates the Shaker Village

HANCOCK, Mass. — Hancock Shaker Village has illuminated the spirit of its former occupants with a winter light show that blends the old with the new. For the month of December, guests can enjoy artistic light installations and festive decorations at the 19th century New England community. As an added bonus, visitors can say hello to donkeys, sheep, and cows in the Round Stone Barn.
HANCOCK, MA
NBC12

17th Street Market hosts monthly Richmond Night Market

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The monthly Richmond Night Market is returning in December in Shockoe Bottom. On Dec. 11, the 17 Street Market will be hosting the open-air night market at their location on 100 N. 17th Street from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The event is free and open...
RICHMOND, VA
vegasonlyentertainment.com

‘Tis the Night Before’ Holiday Breakfast Casserole

Save yourself some time and trouble this holiday season. Rather than get up and cook a ham, bacon or sausage and potato breakfast for Santa and his helper, prep this casserole the night before and pop it in the oven Christmas morn. Then you can simply chill all morning along with the Christmas mimosas! I prefer to use hash browns O’Brien or Tater Tots instead of croutons.
RECIPES
Houston Chronicle

Holiday Nights to celebrate the season in downtown Rosenberg

It’s time to ring in the holiday festivities in downtown Rosenberg. According to a news release, three Holiday Nights: A Small Town Christmas Experience events are designed to bring food, shopping and holiday fun into historic downtown Rosenberg. The events are slated for 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec....
ROSENBERG, TX
CBS San Francisco

Hercules Home’s Holiday Lights Becomes Yearly Tradition That Keeps Growing

HERCULES (KPIX 5) — A family in Hercules transforms their home every year into a magical winter wonderland with somewhere between 30,000 and 40,000 lights along with hundreds of decorations. Since they started six years ago, all of their neighbors on the block have joined in to decorate Onyx Court. “Every year it just gets more and more and more, bigger and bigger,” says Bernardo Dunn. He and his wife, Tracy Palma, say they’ve both loved Christmas since they were little. Once they got married, decorating for the holidays became something they really enjoyed doing together. For Haley Hold and her two-year-old daughter,...
HERCULES, CA
hamilton.tx.us

Ladies Night - Holiday Shopping

Join our local merchants for the Ladies Night Holiday Shopping event. Support a small, local business in Hamilton this season. Pop-up Market will be located at Conference Center on Courthouse Square. Hamilton Herald News will print the full list of participating businesses on 12/08!
HAMILTON, TX
farmerpublishing.com

Fairfax Light Night celebrates beginning of holiday season

Scout and Everlee Smith visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Fairfax Light Night Saturday, November 27, at the city park. Miss Fairfax Olivia Morris and Junior Miss Fairfax Piper Morris turned on the city park’s Christmas lights at Fairfax Light Night Saturday, November 27. The Fairfax City Park is...
FAIRFAX, MO
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
ourquadcities.com

Bishop Hill welcomes Lucia Nights holiday celebration

Experience the Swedish tradition of the celebration of Saint Lucia at Bishop Hill!. Featuring activities for the whole family, Lucia Nights honor the legend of Saint Lucia, Queen of Light. The Swedish tradition says that during a famine in Sweden, Lucia appeared on the longest and darkest night of the year, wearing a long white robe and crown of candles. The legend continues to live on, as girls in Sweden traditionally wake their families on December 13, carrying a tray of Lucia buns while dressed in white robe and crown of candles.
BISHOP HILL, IL
KDVR.com

Sheridan Steak House Deal

Here’s a sneak peak at Sheridan Steak House, where you can head for mimosas at brunch and mouth-watering steaks for a night out. And you can go for half price with Colorado’s Best Deal.
SHERIDAN, CO
Bakersfield Now

Outlets at Tejon to host holiday themed movie night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Outlets at Tejon announced they will be hosting another Cinema Under the Stars, a fun, family-friendly holiday event. The FREE event will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 and will include a cookie decorating contest, letters to Santa, holiday shopping and screening of a fan favorite film featuring a very tall elf in downtown New York City.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS Baltimore

Local Fitness And Wellness Center Holds Cookies And Cabooses Holiday Event

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new family-friendly holiday event took place in Baltimore Saturday. The Cahill Fitness and Wellness Center put together Cookies and Cabooses. The event was free for all. Kids got the chance to meet jolly old St. Nick and catch a viewing of “The Polar Express.” Parents even got to get in on the fun with lawn games, ax throwing and warm beverages.  
BALTIMORE, MD

