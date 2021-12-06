HERCULES (KPIX 5) — A family in Hercules transforms their home every year into a magical winter wonderland with somewhere between 30,000 and 40,000 lights along with hundreds of decorations. Since they started six years ago, all of their neighbors on the block have joined in to decorate Onyx Court. “Every year it just gets more and more and more, bigger and bigger,” says Bernardo Dunn. He and his wife, Tracy Palma, say they’ve both loved Christmas since they were little. Once they got married, decorating for the holidays became something they really enjoyed doing together. For Haley Hold and her two-year-old daughter,...

