Six crypto CEOs testified before some members of US Congress over regulation, even as Bitcoin, and Ethereum register some gains. The CEOs from six major crypto firms testified before the US House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, even as Bitcoin (BTC) and some altcoins held steady. At the hearing, the crypto leaders petitioned the lawmakers to provide a favorable regulatory environment. According to them, this would allow their crypto firms, many of which are startups, to blossom and grow unencumbered. The hearing, which saw the CEOs of Coinbase, Circle, and four other crypto platforms, comes as Washington deliberates on how best to effect crypto regulation.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO