Even if you're the biggest Battlefield 2042 fan, I think we can all agree that it's had a rough time so far. Still, EA and DICE seem to be working pretty hard, with its third update launching yesterday with hundreds of fixes and changes. There's even a shared Battlefield universe and other 2042 things coming, so it's not like EA and DICE dumped Battlefield 2042 onto the world and left. That's why the latest news should make a lot of people happy, as while a new Battlefield 2042 map, Exposure, and specialist are neat, the return of 64-player modes on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC are what a lot of people have wanted.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO