Pets

Sonoran News

Pet Adoptathon

(North of Deer Valley Dr, West of 40th Street) Many rescue groups on site. All pets in attendance are spayed, neutered and vaccinated. Our rescue partners know their pets’ personalities and act as a matchmaker to help you make the best choice for your circumstances. Your new best friend is...
PHOENIX, AZ
granbydrummer.com

Pet food drive set for December 11

Salmon Brook Veterinary Hospital will hold its 9th annual pet food drive on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dog and cat food donations will go directly to local food pantries, shelters and rescues. Monetary donations are always welcomed, and this year will be sent to Connecticut Draft Horse Rescue, an organization that gives draft horses a second chance at life, saving them through intercepts, auctions and kill pens, as well as providing a home for horses whose owners can no longer provide care for them. For more info visit ctdraftrescue.org.
GRANBY, CT
yourvalley.net

Pet drive at Apache Junction library

For the third year, the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road, joins with Apache Junction Paws & Claws Care Center to collect donations for the city’s homeless pets this holiday season. Through Jan. 8, the library will collect cleaning and pet supply donations for animals at the city’s...
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
Daily Herald

Morrison hosting baby supply drive for local nonprofit

State Rep. Tom Morrison will be hosting his second annual Holiday Baby Supply Drive to benefit Hopeful Beginnings in Palatine. The organization works to support women in need throughout their pregnancies by providing counseling and education services as well as needed baby items. Donations collected through Rep. Morrison's drive will be given to their Baby Closet, which compiles most needed newborn items.
PALATINE, IL
capenews.net

Girl Scout To Build Pet Supply Box At Monk's Park In Bourne

People who walk their dog at Monks Park in Monument Beach will soon have an added attraction to their choice of recreation for their pet. A box containing free pet supplies has been approved for installation at the park. The box is a project undertaken by Caroline Smith, a young...
BOURNE, MA
Ponca City News

Adoptable Pets

Cammie is super playful and inquisitive. She loves running and jumping and playing. She is spunky. And more of a people type. For adoption information, contact the Northern Oklahoma Humane Society (580) 767-8877. Kelle is very laid-back and calm she enjoys the quiet. And she loves to lay on your lap and be petted. Both are super sweet and loving. Cammie will be great in any home. Kelle will…
newswatchman.com

Pet of the Week

Mia is a young lady looking for a new family. She is very friendly and loves to play. She is vaccinated, treated for parasites and will be spayed after adoption. For more information on Mia and other dogs, visit Pike Pet Pals at their 2575 Alma Omega Rd. Waverly location or on Facebook by searching “Pike Pet Pals.”
WAVERLY, OH
thefoothillsfocus.com

‘No Flea Market’ event set for Pet Supplies Plus

Pet Supplies Plus and Arizona Animal Hospital will co-host a holiday-themed community event, the “No Flea Market,” from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at their facility, 31319 N. Scottsdale Road. Families can spend time talking to local service partners, shopping for holiday gifts, or relaxing listening to holiday...
13newsnow.com

Supply chain issues begin to affect pet food stocks

TAMPA, Fla. — Supply chain slowdowns have impacted a lot of things over the last few years. Lumber to build homes, aluminum pans to cook your Thanksgiving turkey and car computer chips, to name just a few. Now, pet owners are feeling frustrated when it comes to buying the necessities...
TAMPA, FL
CBS 46

Red Cross holds blood drive in Smyrna as supply reaches low point

ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you're looking to donate blood this holiday season, consider visiting the Cortland at the Village where the Red Cross will be holding a blood drive. The drive comes as blood supply levels reach their lowest point during the year, especially type O and platelets. The American...
SMYRNA, GA
Herald Community Newspapers

Valley Stream pet pantry supplies Nassau County

2nd Main Pantry at 30 Bridle Lane Hicksville, off Levittown Parkway. An East Meadow Location, address must be requested beforehand, contact (516)-491-8781. Many pet-owners barely able to cope with the cost of pet care under the economic plight of the pandemic faced the difficult prospects of surrendering or abandoning their beloved pets. Daniella Scala-Nathan, owner of The Paw It Forward Pet Pantry in Valley Stream, the only privately-owned pet pantry in Nassau County, helped to prevent something like that from happening. For five years, the pet pantry has provided a place where pet owners could come, fill out a form, and get their essential pet food. Nathan has managed to keep its service open in large part due to the generous food and supply donations from pet stores and residents.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
cityofrsm.org

Low Cost Drive-Thru Pet Vaccination Clinic

NEW PROTOCOLS HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED TO PROMOTE SAFETY: *Pet owners must remain inside their vehicles. *Please wear a mask covering your nose and mouth when staff approaches your vehicle. *If your dog is not friendly to people or fearful of strangers, please bring a muzzle to place on your dog only at the time staff is approaching your vehicle.
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA
paradisenewsfl.com

Pet Health

The holidays continue and we want your pet to be as safe as possible so let’s talk about foreign bodies. Last article we discussed common issues that we can see with ingestion of certain foods. Foreign bodies are typically solid inedible and undigestible objects. Some can be passed with little issue in some patients. Others can cause partial or full obstruction (blockage) and need to be dealt with on an emergent basis. We see foreign body ingestion throughout the year, however during the holidays we see more cases due to the number of new toys, decorations, and other such temptations.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
newschannel6now.com

Businesses gathering pet supplies for animal rescue organizations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls businesses A Shed Shack and Grayline Research Center are teaming up this holiday season to help out animal rescue organizations in Wichita County. The campaign is called “Fill the Shed” and they are inviting people to stop by either business and drop off...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
ledger.news

Ione Feed & Ranch Supply — Santa and Petting Zoo — Saturday, December 11

Pictures with Santa & Petting Zoo at Ione Feed & Ranch Supply, 117 W. Jackson St. in Ione, Saturday, December 11th immediately following the Ione Christmas Parade (around noon). Parents can take pictures of their kids with Santa & a mini pony! There will also be pigs, goats, a mini cow and a mini donkey for kids to enjoy at the petting zoo. This is a free event and juice boxes & treats will be provided for the kids!
IONE, CA

