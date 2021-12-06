The holidays continue and we want your pet to be as safe as possible so let’s talk about foreign bodies. Last article we discussed common issues that we can see with ingestion of certain foods. Foreign bodies are typically solid inedible and undigestible objects. Some can be passed with little issue in some patients. Others can cause partial or full obstruction (blockage) and need to be dealt with on an emergent basis. We see foreign body ingestion throughout the year, however during the holidays we see more cases due to the number of new toys, decorations, and other such temptations.

