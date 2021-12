The Pixel Remaster release of Final Fantasy V is now available for PC and mobile devices. If you are looking to 100% the game and get all achievements, we're here to help. This walkthrough is a minimalist bullet point guide for those who don't want to dive into a dense lengthy walkthrough, but also for those who don't want to miss anything that will prevent you from getting 100% bestiary and chests. For most dungeons, the provided in-game map is all you need for dungeon exploration, and these maps will tell you if you've obtained all the chests/items in an area. Simply open it up to take a look where chests are. However, a handful of dungeons do have secret passageways leading to extra rooms and chests, so we'll point these out from time to time.

