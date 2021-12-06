ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Flash Flood Warning for Oahu; Flash Flood Watch for all of Hawaii

By KITV Web Staff
KITV.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (KITV4) -- Flash Flood Warning in effect for Oahu. Flooding rainfall with rates of 1-3 inches per hour. Travel is not recommended as roads continue to flood. South winds will blow gust 20 to 35 mph. Monday night will be breezy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue. Locally...

www.kitv.com

weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 18:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains; Santa Barbara County South Coast FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE ALISAL BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Alisal burn scar. * WHERE...The Santa Ynez mountain range and adjacent coastal foothills in southern Santa Barbara County in southwest California. * WHEN...From this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Alisal burn scar is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Alisal burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 05:56:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Local emergency services are monitoring the situation and will issue a public statement as conditions warrant. PLAN NOW so you will know what to do in an emergency. Keep informed by listening to local radio and television for statements and possible warnings. Follow the advice of public safety officials. Target Area: Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast .Heavy rainfall is forecast to continue over the Dolan fire burn scar and the broader Santa Lucia region today and will continuing through late Monday night. Rain rates in excess of established thresholds could trigger debris flow movement over the Dolan burn scar as well as lead to other localized flooding in the vicinity of the region. Soils will not saturate immediately and there may be a delayed flooding or debris flow response to the heaviest rain as runoff increases. Rain rates will taper off tonight but additional rain showers may persist into early Tuesday. FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE DOLAN BURN AREA REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Dolan burn area. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following areas, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Dolan burn area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Dolan burn area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. Soils remain moist and excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the Dolan burn area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

