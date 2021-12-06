ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boston 25 News

Smash & Grab in Medford

Medford, Mass. — 5 minutes is all it took. Roland’s Jewelry in Medford becomes the victim of a band of thieves who ransacked the business early Sunday morning. Smashing the front door the owner tells Boston25 the group of about 5 individuals created quite a mess, shattering glass cases before leaving just as fast as they arrived.
MEDFORD, MA
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Trash taking over a home

Trash is piling up in front of a Lehigh Acres home. And neighbors say this isn’t the first time this house has been in the spotlight. There’s furniture with the paper still on it and shoes and boxes outside of a house. While it may look bad, the home’s new owner says this is the least of his problems.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
foxbaltimore.com

Smash-and-grab robberies on the rise

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Smash-and-grab robberies are spiking across the country. People are trying to steal ATMs or running into stores, grabbing merchandise, and running out. Maury Richards, former chief of police in Martinsburg, W.V., joins the morning show with a look at the trend.
BALTIMORE, MD
WINKNEWS.com

2 dogs found dead, stuffed in trash bags

Two beloved dogs were found dead after being stuffed inside trash bags. They were found just days after their owner sent desperate pleas for their safe return via Facebook. The woman who found the dogs said she had to break it to the family that these, indeed, were their dogs. That experience was heartbreaking for her. Now, that woman is hoping that whoever is responsible for this can will come forward.
LEE COUNTY, FL
CBS Philly

Termini Brothers Bakery Thanks Philadelphia Shops For Saving Christmas Cannolis

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Termini Brothers Bakery in South Philadelphia is sharing a Christmas miracle — involving cannolis. Their 80-year-old “dough breaker,” used to make their famous cannolis, broke last week. That put the Christmas cannoli shell production process in jeopardy. In a Facebook post, the bakery said the pin that holds the shaft sheered off, and there are no replacement parts. With just three bins of shells left in storage, Delri Machine Shop and Port Richmond Tool And Die came to the rescue. They worked around the clock to fix the machine. It was delivered Friday with a single bin of shells left.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS San Francisco

Car Smashes Into Front of CVS Store in Martinez

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A vehicle plowed into the fron of a CVS store in Martinez Thursday, injuring the driver. The crash happened at the CVS at 560 Center Ave. at about 12:10 p.m. The driver was being treated by emergency personnel; it was not immediately known whether she was taken to a hospital. Car drives into Center Avenue CVS in Martinez (CBS) Martinez police were still determining what caused the silver Hyundai Sonata to accelerate and crash into a wall and glass window area. No other injuries to store customers or employees were reported. Fire crews were working to winch the car out of the store.  
MARTINEZ, CA
cbslocal.com

Car Crashes Into Pole In Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A significant injury solo car collision near the junction of Leisure Town Road and Sequoia Drive is being investigated by the Vacaville Police Department. Please arrange your routes accordingly and, if at all possible, avoid the area. Expect high traffic in the vicinity; no timetable has been...
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: Brazen Drive-By Purse Snatching At Popular San Francisco Cow Hollow Eatery

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Even amid the wave of San Francisco vehicle smash-and-grab robberies over the last year it was particularly stunning. Surveillance video shows a black car with tinted windows pulling up to a parklet at the Balboa Cafe, a man reaches over the barrier and snatches a woman’s purse before racing off. The crime — which took place Wednesday night — doesn’t end there. San Francisco Police say moments later, the victim discovered her car, parked around the corner on Fillmore and Greenwich Streets, was also stolen. The suspects got away. “Two of her friends came over, obviously she...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS DFW

Man Shot In Dallas Hotel Parking Lot Dies After Calling 911

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A young man died after calling 911 for help following a shooting in a Dallas hotel parking lot. At about 5:53 p.m., Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call at 9019 Vantage Point Drive at the Extended Stay America Motel. When they arrived, they found a young man lying in the parking lot with a single gunshot wound. Dallas Fire And Rescue attempted to save him, but the man ultimately died from his injuries. Police have not yet identified the victim. They said he was a Black man, about 25 to 30 years old. He was driving a red or burgundy Dodge Charger that was apparently taken by another man who fled the scene earlier. The suspect was driving a dark grey or silver sedan and also fled the scene after shooting the victim. Their identity is also unknown. Now, Dallas Police are asking anyone with information about the murder to contact Detective Jake Morgan, #9739, via email at  jake.morgan@dallacityhall.com, referencing case #222316-2021. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to a felony arrest and indictment. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
DALLAS, TX
creators.com

Smash and Grab

The worst was the Home Depot store on Friday night. A swarm of robbers ran in and grabbed sledgehammers — presumably to use to rob additional department stores and high-end boutiques. Later that night, four suspects in the sledgehammer theft were arrested by Beverly Hills police after an "alert" citizen noticed cars driving around Beverly Hills without license plates.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
stardem.com

TMZ.com

Dead Dog Found in LAX Trash Bin

Cops at LAX are working a sad and gruesome case -- a dead dog was found there, and someone seems to have dumped the poor pup's lifeless body in a trash can ... TMZ has learned. The horrific scene unfolded Tuesday afternoon when airport janitorial staff were alerted by a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

