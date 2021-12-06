ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

U.S. bank regulator urges vigilance as ransomware attacks on the rise

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – A top U.S. banking regulator is cautioning firms to ensure they have robust policies to protect themselves from cyberattacks, saying it is seeing an uptick in ransomware attacks, it said in a report issued Monday. The Office of the Comptroller of...

