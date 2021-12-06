ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

West Virginia woman faces felony after child in her care shoots another with a BB gun

By WBOY 12 News Staff
 5 days ago

GRANT TOWN, W.Va. – A Marion County woman is facing a felony charge after a child in her care is alleged to have shot another child with a BB gun.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Sunday, Dec. 5, Marion County sheriff’s deputies said.

Racquel Daniels, 35 of Grant Town, allowed the child to shoot another child, injuring that child’s leg, deputies allege.

The ages of the children involved were not released.

Daniels is charged with child neglect resulting in injury.

She is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at more than $13,000.

SenoraMae
5d ago

As kids (in the 80s) we would put on layers of clothes and puffer jackets and shoot each other with BB guns. What idiots we were. Our parents never knew 🤷🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️

Eugene Duncan
5d ago

He'll when I was a kid (late 70s early 80's) we would play war with BB Guns & Pellet rifles & didn't think twice about it.Now a days kids play with paint ball guns,if they shoot one another with them is that abuse?I mean isn't this a little bit of a stretch?As long as the child wasn't hurt just a little welp that goes away in a few hrs.We would wear ours like a medal.Guess when I was growing up kids were a little tougher.

