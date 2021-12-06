ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"The Last Son" actress Emily Marie Palmer Joins Us!

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might know her from "Cobra Kai" and "American...

gooddaysacramento.cbslocal.com

cbslocal.com

Actor Alanna Ubach Joins Us!

You know Alanna Ubach from many, many, MANY things. The Legally Blonde movies, Sister Act 2, Meet the Fockers, and she was “Mama Imelda” in Coco! Alanna has the second season of the animated/stop-motion series “Crossing Swords” on Hulu coming back on December 10th, she's currently shooting the second season of HBO’s “Euphoria” and she has been added to the cast of the HBO Max series “The Flight Attendant.” WOW! She joins Cody to talk about ALL of it!
Variety

Lou Diamond Phillips and Daughter Gracie Phillips to Guest Star on Fox’s ‘Cleaning Lady’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lou Diamond Phillips and his daughter, Gracie Phillips, have signed on to guest star on the upcoming Fox drama “The Cleaning Lady,” Variety has learned exclusively. This will mark the first time the father-daughter duo has acted together onscreen. The series stars Elodie Yung as Thony, a whip-smart doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son, Luca (Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle). But when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for the mob and starts playing the game by her...
The Hollywood Reporter

Larry Sellers, Actor on ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,’ Dies at 72

Larry Sellers, best known for his role in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, died Wednesday of an unknown cause in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, his sister-in-law Loring Abeyta said. He was 72. Sellers, an actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, appeared in film and TV roles in Life Goes On, Lightning Jack, Wayne’s World II, Beverly Hills, 90210, Crazy Horse and The Sopranos. His best known role was playing Cloud Dancing on the hit CBS Western Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, a part he played from 1993-98 and one that earned him an Emmy nomination. “Larry Sellers was truly the the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” wrote co-star Jane Seymour, who starred in the titular role, on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.” Survivors include his five children.
DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
Variety

Cara Williams, Star of ‘The Defiant Ones’ and ‘Pete and Gladys,’ Dies at 96

Cara Williams, one of the last remaining actresses of Hollywood’s Golden Age and an Oscar nominee for her performance in 1958’s “The Defiant Ones,” died on Thursday. She was 96 years old. Williams’ death was confirmed to Variety by her daughter Justine Jagoda and her great-nephew Richard Potter. “Not only was she a sparkling actress with impeccable comedic timing, she was also funny, over-the-top, warm-hearted and loving,” Jagoda told Variety in a statement. “She could make anyone laugh and smile if they had a bad day. She was everything that you could wish for in a mother and more. It’s a sad loss to lose...
hypebeast.com

Nick Offerman Joins 'The Last of Us' Live-Action Cast as Bill

Naughty Dog has now confirmed that Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman will be joining the live-action adaptation of The Last of Us as Bill. According to Variety, Offerman will be starring alongside Murray Bartlett, who’ll portray the role of Frank, as the two survivalists live in solitude in their own isolated town. Chernobyl actor Con O’Neill was originally cast as Bill but had to back out after scheduling conflicts, ultimately leading to Offerman’s involvement.
theplaylist.net

‘Last Tango In Paris’ Making-Of Series To Explore Notorious Exploitation Of Actress Maria Schneider

“Last Tango In Paris,” the 1973 erotic drama directed by Bernardo Bertolucci, led to two Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best Actor for Marlon Brando and became one of the most profitable foreign films to ever be released. It is also an NC-17 release, features a brutal rape scene, and has largely been known as one of the most controversial films ever made, on and off the screen, thanks to the terrible conditions under which it was made.
wirx.com

Watch Machine Gun Kelly invade a bank in clip from 'The Last Son'

Machine Gun Kelly trades a microphone for a revolver in a new clip from the upcoming Western movie The Last Son. In the film, the “Bloody Valentine” rocker plays Cal, the son of a “murderous outlaw” Isaac LeMay — portrayed by Avatar‘s Sam Worthington — who believes he is cursed to die at the hands of one of his children. Thus, LeMay begins hunting down and killing his children, including Cal.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Hawkeye’ Star Fra Fee on ‘Rogers: The Musical’ Envy and Waiting for the ‘Echo’ Call

Hawkeye star Fra Fee may have “accidentally” taken a tracksuit home with him from set, but he’s still protecting the fourth live-action MCU series’ many secrets with glee. The Irish actor and singer plays Kazi, Maya “Echo” Lopez’s (Alaqua Cox) top lieutenant in the Tracksuit Mafia. While Fee won’t reveal if the Tracksuit Mafia answers to Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk from Netflix’s Daredevil, he does admit to feeling envious of the Rogers: The Musical performers. After all, his first feature film role was Courfeyrac in Tom Hooper’s Les Misérables, and he has numerous Broadway and West End stage credits...
TVShowsAce

Lala Kent Shares GLARING Red Flags About Randall Emmett

Lala Kent shared new details about her split with former fiance Randall Emmett. The Vanderpump Rules star spoke to Sofia with an F, who is the co-host of the popular Barstool podcast, Call Her Daddy. The two discussed everything under the sun. Lala recently revamped her former joint podcast with Randall.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

More than 3 million teachers join actress, Olympic legend, country icon as ‘2021 People of the Year’

NEW YORK (AP) — People magazine has named Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, actor Sandra Oh, country icon Dolly Parton and the nation’s teachers as its “2021 People of the Year.” “This year has been a transformative one, pushing us all to create something new and hopefully better for our lives,” the magazine said. “This issue reflects that […]
