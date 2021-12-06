Rockford police say man armed with knives was trying to get on school buses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Christopher Dismuke, 34, after he allegedly tried to get onto school buses while armed with knives.

According to police, officers were called to the area of 15th Avenue and Kishwaukee Street on Friday, December 3rd at 7:55 a.m. where the disturbance was reported.

Police say they were able to take Dismuke into custody without an incident.

He has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and Obstructing Identification and booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.