'How To With John Wilson' Creator John Wilson on His Wild Journey with NXIVM
By Esther Zuckerman
Thrillist
6 days ago
The most recent episode of How To With John Wilson opens with a simple question, as all episodes of the brilliant HBO series do: How does one appreciate wine? It ends up revealing that John Wilson, the nasal-voiced host, was a member of a college a cappella group that attended a...
Day after day, the host of HBO’s “How To with John Wilson” roams New York City filming thousands of moments to put in his show. “Sunday Morning” contributor Kelefa Sanneh accompanied Wilson to a dumpster. Wilson said, “Let’s see what the NYPD throws out.”. “You must have hours and hours...
John Wilson was one of the prominent filmmakers of the Hollywood Industry. Keeping this in mind, there has been a new Documentary movie which is particularly done by John Wilson. John Wilson is been back on the work but as the main lead and the front of the screen. You must have seen his work from behind the scenes but what it really looks like to have the guy on the front? In reality, John Wilson is really a fun-loving guy and this can be clearly seen in his new Documentary series, How To With John Wilson. Now that the first season has been released on HBO, people have been wondering about Season 2. How To With John Wilson Season 2 is one of the most asked documentary series on the internet now.
Season 1 of How To with John Wilson was like a perfect debut album with its painstaking curation of extraordinary vignettes of city life. So Wilson admits the prospect of doing a second season intimidated him. But then he realized that he was more prepared to do it than he’d thought. “I was worried that we wouldn’t be able to capture as much lightning in a bottle because so much of it comes down to pure chance,” Wilson tells The Ringer. “But it just wasn’t the case. I feel like the experiment continues to work in a weird way. The more you try and the more boots you have on the ground, the better your chance is of capturing some once-in-a-lifetime stuff.” In fact, he now views Season 1 as just the beginning. “I wanted people to get familiar with me, maybe see if they were interested in anything I had to say or my story,” he says. “It’s like when you meet a new friend. You tell them little by little, and you eventually get to the really mortifying stuff.”
How To with John Wilson is, says Nitsuh Abebe, "(nominally) a tutorial, offering advice on subjects like wine appreciation and parking, and (formally) a documentary, following its themes to a bowling-ball factory or to interview a teenage real estate agent — and (ultimately) a form of memoir, a personal essay on video. But Wilson does magic with his staggering archive of street footage, all full of details that, if you encountered them yourself, you’d ponder for days: peculiar behaviors, dreamlike coincidences, strange omens and general 'glitches in the Matrix,' as he puts it. Two workers mop a sidewalk in balletic unison; a man in a parked car idly sucks a woman’s toes; a woman places a live pigeon in a Duane Reade bag like a salad she’ll finish later. 'Sharing your most intimate thoughts can be a disturbing and messy experience,' Wilson observes, as we watch a police officer pluck a sweater from a pool of blood on a subway floor. It would take a lot of footage to craft a timeline of romance from images of people publicly flirting, groping, proposing, marrying and bickering, and even more to end it with paramedics removing a corpse from an apartment building. Imagine the volume you’d need to be able to end it, as Wilson does, with paramedics dropping that body. There are highbrow precedents for Wilson’s close attention to the strange-and-ordinary, but what How To often resembles is the stuff you’d see posted to Twitter or TikTok in 20-second chunks, with glib captions about urban living or relatable moods. Wilson, who is 35, says that he loves seeing that kind of stuff online — 'but I find it so tragic that it just kind of disappears.' He’d always felt compelled to build something larger from that material, lest it vanish into a “formless blob of content” or rot on an old hard drive. 'The impulse to make the work like this to begin with,' he says, 'was about giving a shape to all the stuff I was afraid of losing.' People talk about television’s capacity for novelistic depth, but surely the medium has more in common with pop music: We expect it to obey certain rhythms, resolve its motion in certain ways, pulse appealingly in the background even when our attention is divided. Part of what’s bewitching about How To is the extent to which it manages to replace those conventions with its own."
Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». One minute, you’re watching John Wilson explore the different ways New Yorkers protect their furniture. And then, somehow, through a string of connections that makes sense in the moment and only feels like whiplash in retrospect, Wilson’s in a room with a man demonstrating an elaborate and rather unsettling machine which he’s designed to restore his foreskin. In a different episode of HBO’s How To with John Wilson, an investigation into memory aids leads to a sizable group dedicated to exposing how the “Mandela effect” provides evidence of changes to our timeline. Another episode, looking at the omnipresent construction scaffolding in New York, becomes a surprisingly astute sociological survey of the phenomenon and its impact on the experience of the city.
