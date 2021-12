On Saturday, December 18, from 9:30 AM to 11 AM, there will be a special cocoa stand set up in Hathorn Park in Pittsfield to raise money for the local skating rink in town. Pittsfield resident and Skating Rink Committee Chair, Lindsay Holmstrom, says aside from a warm, delicious beverage, local law enforcement and firefighters will be on hand with their cool vehicles. Santa might even make an appearance. Holmstrom says the recently resurrected rink has brought real joy to the Pittsfield community.

PITTSFIELD, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO