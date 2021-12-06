What '80s Pop Song Did Princess Diana Always Sing?

Chilean director Pablo Larraín describes his creative process and FT political editor George Parker examines the UK’s House of Lords. Do we need another Princess Diana film? Maybe we do, actually. This weekend, we’re talking about new ways to see old things. Lilah speaks with director Pablo Larraín, who our film critic calls ‘one of the most consistently interesting directors in cinema today’. He explains the creative process behind his new film Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Diana. Then, we ask the question: what is up with the House of Lords? The FT’s political editor George Parker explains why one of the world’s most prominent democracies has an entirely unelected house of legislature, with some seats passed down hereditarily to eldest sons.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO