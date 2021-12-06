ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

What '80s Pop Song Did Princess Diana Always Sing?

By Wilmie Klop
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even though we might not openly admit it, we've all definitely done it. After all, it's fun, relaxing, and feels great — loudly singing along to pop songs while driving is the best (even if it's done in secret). Well, undercover car pop stars can now take comfort in the fact...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Princess Diana's Ex Unlikely To Give Crown To Prince William? Camilla's Husband Reveals Queen Elizabeth's Real Health State

Prince Charles, reportedly, wants to become king once Queen Elizabeth abdicates. Prince Charles was dubbed “King in Waiting” for being the only person who waited so long to rule the British realm. Should Queen Elizabeth finally pass on the crown and power to her eldest son, the husband of Camilla Parker-Bowles would also be the oldest king to assume the British throne.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Prince William Just Shared a New Personal Memory About Princess Diana

Picture Prince William listening to music. What's he playing? It's kind of hard to imagine, because it's not like we see the future King of England heading to music festivals or sharing his Spotify playlist on social media. But, as it turns out, one of the royal's favorite songs is a top hit by Tina Turner. In a new episode of the Apple Fitness+ series Time to Walk (as reported by Entertainment Tonight), William shared a memory of being with Princess Diana when he and his brother, Prince Harry, were children that keeps him connected to Turner's music today.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Prince William
thetacomaledger.com

Yet Another Princess Diana Story: Spencer

Another Diana story that drowns out her true story. I went into “Spencer” expecting something unremarkable, and left having seen something, well, unremarkable. A well intentioned period piece, with a slightly forced psychological aspect to attempt to liven it up, gives way to the same tired perspectives and tendencies that are much better executed elsewhere (i.e. “The Crown”); simplicity and poetry quickly fades to blandness and disorder.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Prince Harry Honors Mom Princess Diana in Letter on World AIDS Day

Princess Diana was well-known for her outreach with those diagnosed with HIV, and her work trying to bring awareness to the AIDS pandemic. Now, on World AIDS Day 2021, her son Prince Harry has honored his compassionate Mom in a powerful public letter shared by ET Online. Speaking out in his mother's honor, Harry wrote, "On this World AIDS Day we [recognize] the 40 years that have shaped life for many."
charlottenews.net

Prince William reveals special song his late mom Princess Diana used to sing in car

Washington [US], December 5 (ANI): Duke of Cambridge--Prince William recently got candid while cherishing his childhood memories when his mom Princess Diana would take him to school. People magazine obtained snippets of an upcoming episode of Apple Fitness's Time to Walk series on December 6, where William takes listeners on...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Stars#British Royal Family#Apple Fitness
NBC Chicago

Princess Diana Walk-Through Exhibition Gives Chicagoans a Glimpse Into Life as a Royal

Chicagoans can now get an up close and personal look into the iconic story of Princess Diana as a new exhibit comes to the western suburbs. From giving a modern take on motherhood to being a global fashion icon, "Princess Diana Accredited Access Exhibition," a walk-through documentary experience, shows how Princess Diana made her mark on the world, according to organizers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IndieWire

‘Spencer’ Costume Design: Capturing Princess Diana’s Dizzying Eclectic Range

Pablo Larraín’s surreal psychological drama “Spencer” unfolds over a few disquieting days during Christmas 1991, when an unhappy Princess Diana’s (Kristen Stewart) marital troubles with Prince Charles were just starting to surface. That exact timeframe isn’t necessarily reflected on Jacqueline Durran’s diligent costumes — and that’s very much on purpose. “The brief Pablo gave me at the beginning was, we weren’t working in a specific date,” recalls the two-time Academy Award-winning costume designer in a conversation with IndieWire. “Our period was roughly [from] 1988 to 1992. So we created a wardrobe [without] replicating anything. Because her costumes are [extensively] photographed, somebody...
prima.co.uk

The Duke of Cambridge shares the song which reminds him of Princess Diana

The Duke of Cambridge shared the song which reminds him of his late mother, Princess Diana during a podcast promoting walking for mental wellbeing. Prince William spoke during the Apple Fitness+ podcast Time to Walk about his experiences with mental health and how walking helps him destress, while sharing family memories and three songs which are important to him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Pablo Larrain on How ‘Spencer’ Offers a “Cocktail of Respect and Freedom” to Princess Diana

In Neon’s Spencer, Kristen Stewart gives a beguiling performance as Princess Diana of Wales. Taking place over three days during the Christmas holiday as the royal family gathers to enjoy extravagant meals and throw shooting parties in the country, the film sees Diana falling apart at the seams. With rumors of Prince Charles’ infidelity looming over her — as well as the crushing weight of royal tradition that leaves the princess losing any semblance of control over her life and body — Spencer resembles a psychological thriller about the dissolution of a marriage and a woman on the verge of...
Financial Times

Weekend: Seeing Princess Diana, with ‘Spencer’ director Pablo Larraín

Chilean director Pablo Larraín describes his creative process and FT political editor George Parker examines the UK’s House of Lords. Do we need another Princess Diana film? Maybe we do, actually. This weekend, we’re talking about new ways to see old things. Lilah speaks with director Pablo Larraín, who our film critic calls ‘one of the most consistently interesting directors in cinema today’. He explains the creative process behind his new film Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Diana. Then, we ask the question: what is up with the House of Lords? The FT’s political editor George Parker explains why one of the world’s most prominent democracies has an entirely unelected house of legislature, with some seats passed down hereditarily to eldest sons.
MOVIES
Popculture

Princess Diana Would Sing This Classic '80s Song While Driving Princes William and Harry to School

Tina Turner's signature song "The Best" has a special meaning for Prince William and Prince Harry, since Princess Diana would sing the song on their drives to school. In a new interview for the Apple Fitness+ series Time to Walk, William recalled how that song was the soundtrack to many important memories from his boarding school days. During the podcast, William revealed two other songs that are important in his life.
WORLD
thesuffolkjournal.com

The people’s princess deserves better than ‘Diana The Musical’

August 31, 1997, was a day when the whole world stopped. Diana Frances Spencer, Princess of Wales, died unexpectedly in a car crash in France. She had just come out of a disastrous divorce from Prince Charles and had her title stripped from her, following a famous 1995 interview on BBC’s Panorama.
CELEBRITIES
NWI.com

All Access; Photos of Princess Diana star in new royal photo exhibit

Fans of Princess Diana won't want to miss the new photography exhibit focusing on the beloved royal that's starring at Oakbrook Center. "Princess Diana Exhibition: Accredited Access," which is presented by the company Fever, continues at Oakbrook Center in Oakbrook. The exhibit features pictures taken by royal photographers Anwar Hussein and his sons Zak and Samir Hussein.
VISUAL ART
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy