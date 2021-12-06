ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Letizia of Spain took style notes from Princess Victoria of Sweden by wearing a $300 sustainably-made H&M dress

By Maria Noyen
 5 days ago
Letizia and Victoria had a style twinning moment. Michael Campanella/Getty Images, Chesnot/Getty Images
  • Spain's Queen Letizia channeled Princess Victoria of Sweden while visiting the Scandinavian royals.
  • The queen wore an H&M dress Victoria sported to celebrate her wedding anniversary in 2020.
  • Both royals seemingly endorsed sustainable fashion as the dress is made from recycled polyester.

Queen Letizia of Spain took fashion notes out of Princess Victoria of Sweden's book by wearing a near-identical H&M navy blue gown she previously wore to a gala hosted by the Scandinavian royals.

The queen, 49, joined her husband King Felipe VI on an official trip to Sweden which culminated in a gala dinner hosted at the palace in Stockholm on November 24.

In photos shared by the official Twitter account of the Spanish royal family, Letizia is seen wearing a floor-length, dark blue tulle gown sold by Swedish retail brand H&M as part of their sustainably driven Conscious Collection.

—Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) November 24, 2021

The dress is out of stock at the time of writing, but retails at £229.99, or around $304, and is made from 100% recycled polyester with a sheen, according to the brand's website. It features a deep V-neck at the back and is decorated throughout with narrow strips of ruffled tulle, adding volume and shape to the gown.

While the choice of brand gave a nod to the country she was visiting, Letizia's gown also channeled the style of Princess Victoria of Sweden, who is next in line to ascend the throne after her father, King Carl XVI Gustaf.

In 2020 Victoria, 44, was pictured wearing the same H&M dress for a photoshoot shared by the official Swedish royal family Instagram account to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary to her husband, Prince Daniel.

While largely the same, Victoria's take slightly differed as she customized the original design of the dress with sheer, elbow-reaching sleeves.

It's also not the first time the Swedish princess showed her love for the brand's Conscious Collection.

In March 2021, she opted to wear a vibrant green tulle gown from the collection to commemorate an award she received from readers of Swedish LGBTQ magazine QX for a speech she made at the inauguration of Stockholm's Pride in 2020, according to Hello! Magazine.

