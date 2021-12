Officials are adding new staff positions and expanding training measures in multiple offices to reform their response to Title IX cases following pressure from students. Officials said in a statement issued late last month that they will enhance training for students, faculty and staff after appointing a training supervisor in the GW Police Department to engage with Students Against Sexual Assault and the Office of Advocacy and Support, which also posted a new prevention specialist position listing. Officials said they hope the changes will begin to improve students’ experiences with the Title IX Office, and students said they will continue to hold the office accountable for their commitment after alleging earlier this fall that they mishandled cases.

COLLEGES ・ 7 DAYS AGO