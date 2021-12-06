ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Squid Game' star Jung Ho-yeon says she lost 6 pounds in the week the show became successful: 'I couldn't eat'

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JECDl_0dFPIR6v00
Jung Ho-yeon plays Kang Sae-byeok in "Squid Game." Youngkyu Park
  • "Squid Game" star Jung Ho-yeon told The Hollywood Reporter that she couldn't follow the show's success.
  • Jung, who made her debut in "Squid Game," said she "lost 6 pounds" after the show was released.
  • The show's lead actor Lee Jung-jae also told THR that he did not how to deal with the sudden fame.

"Squid Game" star Jung Ho-yeon told The Hollywood Reporter that she lost 6 pounds in the week after the series was released on Netflix

.

"Squid Game," a Korean drama series about people who take part in children's games with deadly twists for money, became Netflix's most-watched series ever in October.

The series quickly become a pop culture sensation after being released on the platform with costumes from the show being used for protests, YouTubers and other groups recreating the games in real life, and new memes and Tiktok trends inspired by the games within the show.

"Squid Game" stars Jung Ho-Yeon, Lee Jung-jae, and Park Hae-soo spoke to THR about the reaction to the success of the show. In the interview, Jung, who plays North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok, said she realized the show was going to be a big the week after it was released.

"I think [I knew] a week after it opened," Jung, whose first acting role was in "Squid Game," said. "I couldn't follow the speed of the growth of the 'Squid Game' success because, since COVID, I think everything is faster and even online, it happens just so quick."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00bWXd_0dFPIR6v00
Park Hae-soo, Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-Yeon in "Squid Game." Youngkyu Park

The Korean actress and model added: "It was hard to follow. I lost 6 pounds in a week when it became successful. I couldn't eat — it wasn't stress, I just didn't know this feeling. 'What's going on out there, who am I?' I was kind of losing myself.

"Now, I feel very comfortable with the 'Squid Game' team, so I can slowly get used to this success with people. But when I was at home by myself watching this growth, I was like, 'What?'"

Whilst Park said that he had expectations for the show being successful after seeing the ensemble cast, Lee, who played the series protagonist Seong Gi-hun, said that he was in the same boat as Jung.

"I don't know how to deal with this," Lee said. "I don't know what this is. Even though I have [more acting] experience. … Even in Korea, it was very popular and the show was getting a lot of responses from people that they really enjoyed it."

The creator of the hit series has confirmed that the show will have a second season. Hwang Dong-hyuk told Variety after the initial success of the show that he's in no rush to make a second season due to the stress of making the first one. Hwang said in an interview with THR that he lost six teeth during the production of making the show.

Disclosure: Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Business Insider's parent company, Axel Springer, is a Netflix board member.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon Jung Revamps Grunge Style in Studded Wedge Boots & High-Slit Dress at Gotham Awards 2021

HoYeon Jung gave romance an edge on the red carpet at the 2021 Gotham Awards. The “Squid Game” star arrived last night in NY with fellow actors Lee Jung-jae and Hwang Dong-hyuk, wearing a sleek black dress. The sleeveless number featured a daring thigh-high slit and small chain neckline accent. It also gained a romantic element when layered under a button-up vest with velvet panels, which featured elaborate gold embroidery. Jung’s look was complete with layered sparkling ear cuffs, bringing her ensemble a modern edge. When it came to shoes, the Louis Vuitton ambassador wore a pair of grungy Vuitton ankle boots. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thecalifornianpaper.com

‘Squid Game’ isn’t playing any games

“Squid Game” is sweeping the nation. Released on Sept. 17, the show became No. 1 on the Netflix charts in only four days. Racking up 111 million views in the first four weeks, “Squid Game” surpassed shows such as “Bridgerton”, “Stranger Things”, and “Money Heist” in popularity. The success of...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Squid Game Star Park Hae-soo Joins Adaptation Cast of Another Popular Netflix Show

Squid Game star Park Hae-soo has joined the cast of a Korean adaptation for another huge Netflix series! Squid Game has been dominating Netflix ever since it debuted earlier this Fall, and has become a whole new kind of phenomenon at this point. The series might be slipping from the top of the charts, but it's clear that the series was such a hit that fans will want to see the stars of it move on to other high profile projects. Park Hae-soo, who played Cho Sang-woo in the series, is actually joining the Korean adaptation of Money Heist.
COMICS
digitalspy.com

Squid Game stars reveal they never anticipated the show's success

The stars of Squid Game did not know the show would become as big as it did, and were unsure with how to deal with it in the immediate aftermath. After the release of Squid Game on Netflix, it became the streaming platform's most watched show ever, with 142 million member households watching it.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Axel Springer
digitalspy.com

Squid Game creator teases Star Wars-like conflict in season 2

Squid Game season 2 will feature some conflict ripped straight out of a galaxy far, far away. In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the Netflix phenomenon's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk made this surprising Star Wars reference when discussing new paths for characters. "I'm not really in the right place to be discussing...
TV SERIES
Esquire

Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae Answered All Our Burning Questions About the Show

If you haven't heard—or yet commenced your celebrations—today is Lee Jung-jae Day here at Esquire. Not only did we profile the Squid Game star, where he spoke candidly about the time in his life when he never thought he'd act again, but he also sat down for an episode of "Explain This." In the newest edition of our long-running video series, Lee answers quite possibly every question about Netflix's hit survival horror series, and then some. That means Lee, one of South Korea's biggest stars, talked about (the not-yet-announced, but certainly happening) Season 2, the Dalgona scene, and all of the fan theories you've parsed through on Reddit—as well as the ones you haven't heard yet.
TV & VIDEOS
thecurrent-online.com

Squid Game Season 2: Major Star Is Not Returning To The Show! EXIT!

HoYeon Jung (better known as Sae-byeok) has claimed that she will not be returning in Season 2 of the Korean series: Squid Game. Rumors are rife at the moment, regarding “Squid Game”. HoYeon Jung, who plays Sae-byeok in the series, has also just put an end to speculation concerning her return in season 2.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Squid Game’ Stars Reflect on Dealing With Show’s Success: “It Was Hard to Follow”

Squid Game became Netflix’s most watched show ever within a week of its Sept. 17 launch on the streamer, with 142 million member households globally watching the dystopian South Korean series in its first four weeks. Not even the lead actors could foresee just how it would blow up — and, not surprisingly, they didn’t know how to deal with its sudden and massive success. “I lost 6 pounds in a week when it became successful,” Jung Ho-yeon, who plays Sae-byeok in her acting debut, tells THR. “I couldn’t eat — it wasn’t stress, I just didn’t know this feeling. I...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid#Tiktok#North Korean#Covid
GamesRadar+

Squid Game and Hellbound were beaten in Netflix's weekly top 10 by a surprise TV show

Squid Game and Hellbound have both been beaten in Netflix's weekly top 10 TV shows ranking by a surprise series – The Queen of Flow. The second season of the crime telenovela, titled La Reina del Flow in Spanish, took the top spot in Netflix's non-English TV show ranking for the week of November 22 – 28, pushing Hellbound down to second place and Squid Game to third. The Queen of Flow was watched for a massive 69,030,000 hours, while the top English TV show, True Story, had 48,850,000 hours viewed. That means The Queen of Flow season 2 clocks in as the most popular Netflix series of the week overall.
TV SERIES
Daily Gate City

'Squid Game' creator 'loved' YouTube star's version

After his hit Netflix series won at the Gotham Awards, "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk gave his stamp of approval to YouTube star MrBeast's "real life" version of the games. (Nov. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Houston Chronicle

'I just couldn't be happier': San Antonio TikTok star 'Rosa' talks about 200-pound weight loss

San Antonio's TikTok star Adam Martinez, who plays the overly bronzed Rosa personality, recently talked about his weight loss journey where he lost more than 200 pounds. The local created a TikTok to speak about it for the first time with his followers, revealing personal details such as when doctors told him he probably wouldn't live past a certain age.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Entertainment Weekly

Best of 2021 (Behind the Scenes): How Squid Game's killer robot became nightmare fuel

One of the biggest surprises of 2021 — already a year full of surprises (both great and terrible) — was Squid Game. In less than a month after its September release, Netflix's Korean survival drama went from completely unknown to must-see TV despite getting practically no official promotion. Viewers flocked via word-of-mouth to the bloody series about 456 down-on-their-luck people trying to win millions of dollars in a life-or-death competition of six playground games. Squid Game quickly became the streaming service's biggest series launch ever and the first Korean series to hit No. 1 in the U.S. It topped the charts in all 94 countries where Netflix has a top 10 list. It was, in short, an international phenomenon.
VIDEO GAMES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Ripped Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom At Doc Premiere With Angelina & Pax

Angelina Jolie took two of her kids, Shiloh and Pax, to the premiere of a French photographer’s documentary on Nov. 18, and they all posed together on the red carpet. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, stepped out for another red carpet appearance on Nov. 18. This time, she joined her mom, Angelina Jolie, and older brother, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, at the premiere of French photographer, JR’s, documentary, Paper & Glue, at the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles. The trio posed for photos with JR before the big event, with Angelina and Pax standing to one side of the artist and Shiloh standing solo on the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Insider

Insider

212K+
Followers
19K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy