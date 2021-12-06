ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call, viral video shows

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — The holidays just got a lot harder for about 900 employees who were laid off by their boss last week via Zoom, according to multiple reports. The announcement, made by Better.com CEO Vishal Garg, has gone viral on multiple social media platforms, including YouTube. The video,...

The Independent

‘I loved this!’: Fox News host endorses Better.com CEO firing hundreds of people on Zoom

Fox News host Emily Compagno cheered the CEO of a digital mortgage lender who abruptly fired over 900 employees over a Zoom call last week.Compagno on Wednesday's Fox & Friends repeatedly said she "loved it" and called the fired employees "snowflakes" who needed to "learn work ethic."Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, announced the termination of about 15 per cent of his company in the US and India over a short Zoom call. He received severe backlash after a recording of the announcement went viral on social media.Co-host of the show Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery slammed the CEO for firing...
The Independent

Vishal Garg: CEO who fired 900 people on Zoom before Christmas has history of fraud, mismanagement allegations

Nine-hundred employees at the digital mortgage company Better.com have received an unwanted early Christmas gift: unemployment. The termination announcement was made during a now-viral Zoom call by the company's founder and CEO, Vishal Garg. Employees on the call said in total the announcement lasted about three minutes, during which Mr Garg explained why he was terminating the "unlucky group" of employees, "effective immediately." "This is the second time in my career I'm doing this and I do not want to do this. The last time I did it, I cried," Mr Garg, 43, said during the call. The terminated...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg apologizes for firing 900 employees over Zoom

Vishal Garg, the CEO of mortgage company Better.com who was recently criticized after he reportedly informed roughly 900 employees of their termination over a Zoom call, has apologized for failing to show them "the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation." "I want to apologize for the way I handled the...
The American Genius

Better.com CEO fires nearly 900 folks over Zoom, right before the holidays

(NEWS) Better.com CEO, Vishal Garg is no stranger to controversy, but now he emotionlessly laid off 900 employees, effective immediately, via Zoom. The ironically named website, Better.com, is a mortgage originator with a 4 Billion dollar valuation. Better.com CEO, Vishal Garg is no stranger to controversy not only for alleged fraudulent activities at two previous business ventures and for allegedly misappropriating tens of millions of dollars, but also for the mistreatment of his employees. His now-infamous email, which was leaked by Forbes where he berated his staff, calling them “Dumb Dolphins” and claimed they were “embarrassing him”. One of his “most loyal lieutenants” had to be placed on administrative leave for, surprise-surprise, bullying.
The Guardian

Better.com boss apologises for firing 900 staff on Zoom call

The chief executive of a US mortgage company who fired 900 employees on a Zoom call has apologised for failing to show “respect and appreciation” for the staff he sacked. The founder and chief executive of better.com, Vishal Garg, expressed contrition in a message (pdf) posted on his company’s website.
kjrh.com

CEO of mortgage company apologizes for mass firing over Zoom

The CEO of Better.com, an online mortgage lender, has apologized for the way he fired approximately 900 employees last week. Vishal Garg told the group over Zoom that they were being "laid off." Garg, who faced immediate backlash, wrote a letter to current employees that says he "failed to show...
WRAL News

CEO says he's 'deeply sorry' for firing workers over Zoom

The chief executive of the mortgage lender Better.com has apologized for the way he laid off about 900 employees over Zoom last week, saying that he “blundered the execution.”. In a letter to employees dated Tuesday, the executive, Vishal Garg, wrote that he failed to show the “appropriate amount...
techacrobat.com

900 workers have been fired in three-minute Zoom call by Better.com boss

One of the most terrible things that can happen to someone is getting kicked out of a job. However, can you imagine the feeling of that person who has lost his job just before vacation together with 900 other people and being informed it through Zoom? Well, yes, this is the way that the CEO of mortgage firm Better.com Vishal Garg has been adopted. He informed its staff that they wouldn’t be having a very merry Christmas.
mpamag.com

Better.com Zoom firing fallout – the lessons to learn

It’s a rather unanimous shared sentiment at this point to say the mass firing of some 900 workers at Better.com could’ve gone, well, better. Yet some see the impersonal method of firing -- via Zoom and mere weeks from Christmas, mind you – less egregious than what the entire spectacle revealed about the company’s management.
