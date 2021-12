Pre-order Cult of Luna's new album on double opaque white vinyl. Earlier this year, Swedish post-metal greats Cult of Luna released the new EP The Raging River earlier this year, and now they're set to release a new full-length album, The Long Road North, on February 11 via Metal Blade (pre-order on double opaque white vinyl). The album features contributions from Colin Stetson, Phoenix’s Christian Mazzalai, Laurent Brancowitz, and others, and the first single is the ten-plus minute "Cold Burn." It's as towering and epic as you'd expect from Cult of Luna, and it nails the heavy/melodic vibe that this band has done so well for over two decades.

