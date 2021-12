The 38 junior and senior members of Greenfield-Central High School’s Madrigal Choir headed back to the Renaissance last weekend for the choir’s first live performances since 2019. With a feast fit for royalty, the costumed performers — accompanied by a string ensemble of a dozen G-C orchestra students and 75 freshmen and sophomore students from other choirs who worked as servers during the three dinners — performed traditional intricate harmonies. A dramatic presentation, titled “A Fiery Fable,” also delighted audiences with a tale about intrigue in the medieval kingdom. The performances, under the direction of choral director Paul Grizzard, marked the 43rd year for the Madrigal Dinner at G-C. It was the fifth dinner held at Trinity Park United Methodist Church.

GREENFIELD, IN ・ 4 DAYS AGO