ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

A Metaverse and Play-to-Earn Token Under the Radar

By Bitcoinist
bitcoinist.com
 6 days ago

Decentral Games’ native token, $DG is poised to explode after a successful token redenomination and additional investment from Binance Smart Chain under its 1 Billion growth fund. Removing Unit Bias: $DG Token 1:1000 Split. Since its launch late last year Decentral Games’ $DG token has been one of the...

bitcoinist.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

12 Metaverse and Play-to-Earn Crypto Games Most Likely to Rise or Even Explode in 2022 (1/2)

2021 has shown that cryptocurrencies are just one aspect of the wider crypto world. The NFT boom, and the resulting rise in blockchain gaming, came to occupy a large portion of the media’s attention. The evolution is more than visible: while at first nobody understood the purpose of NFTs as a phenomenon, crypto games provided fully-working ecosystems for this new, innovative type of digital item, and now the burgeoning metaverse has hit the nail on the head. Everything has seemingly come full circle as Vitalik Buterin originally created Ethereum because once of his gaming characters lost some of their abilities.
VIDEO GAMES
moneyandmarkets.com

Earnings Edge: 2 Under-the-Radar Stocks Ready to Pop (ABM & TCOM Analysis)

Last week’s Earnings Edge stocks are on the move. While Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) didn’t make a big pop on earnings, it broke out of a resistance level and is set to continue climbing from here. Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) is headed in the opposite direction. Earnings...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benny Benassi
Motley Fool

2 Under-the-Radar Tech Stocks To Buy in 2022

Riskified's solution presents a win-win for its customers. dLocal is expanding digital payments to emerging-market countries. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Beyond DEX: The Future of Crypto Trading on Solana Is Called Secretum

Crypto asset trading has continued to skyrocket in 2021, hitting new and unprecedented records:. Volumes reached $3.8 trillion in April 2021 when bitcoin hit its all-time high. Between August 2020 to 2021, the traded value on large decentralized exchanges (DEXs), like Curve, Uniswap, and PancakeSwap grew by about 550%. Major...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
bitcoinist.com

This Token Just Gave Out Free NFTs To Its Holders?

NFTs are taking over the tech space, with all the news related to these game-changing elements of the blockchain universe constantly making headlines. And now, NFT Token, a new player, is giving others a run for their money by changing the game further. Launched only two weeks ago, this brand...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Goldfingr Closes an Over-Subscribed Pre-Seed Investment Round for Its New Goldfingr Crypto Token

The award-winning, members-only, investment club Goldfingr is not only an essential global resource for investors and entrepreneurs alike, but it is also at the forefront of industry-changing technology. With a consistent track record of strategic and lucrative investments in companies utilizing innovative technology, Goldfingr is a leader in the decentralized finance space.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Tokens#Radar#Decentral Games#Binance Smart Chain#Cbo#Nft Technologies#Decentralgames
Seeking Alpha

Parke Bancorp: Under The Radar Gem

With $1.57 billion in total assets, Parke Bancorp consistently generated superior shareholder value over the last five years. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (PKBK) is a full-service commercial bank incorporated in New Jersey. It primarily operates in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. With $1.57 billion in total assets, PKBK brands itself as a community banking enterprise. Over the last five years, the bank has consistently generated superior shareholder value. This has been achieved through the adoption of efficient operational management and prudent credit practices. These result in better efficiency ratio performance, immediate recognition of current loan defaults, and the possibility of less long-term loan losses. Owing to the sustained nature of these strategies, a buy investment suggestion is presented for both short and long-term investors.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

The SolaVerse starts token rewards for NFT holders in its metaverse

On Dec. 1, 2021, The SolaVerse started to reward its nonfungible token (NFT) holders with token rewards. SOLA-STAR NFTs are still available on the main website, with 60% of the supply already minted. You can mint a SOLA-STAR, register on the Dashboard, and start claiming your rewards today. The swell...
TWITTER
bitcoinist.com

FreeTon Project Rebrands to Everscale as Locked-in Liquidity of Poly-Network, Layer-2 Bridge Exceeds $32 Million

Everscale—a high throughput, scalable, and secure open-source blockchain built off Telegram’s TON concept—is the new brand name for the FreeTon Project. An announcement that FreeTON would be rebranding to Everscale was made after the change was successfully voted upon on November 9, declaring the name change to mirror the development milestones of the last few months.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
FXStreet.com

Metaverse and dog-themed tokens beat Bitcoin as top performing cryptos in 2021

Based on gains, Shiba Inu, Sandbox, and Axie Infinity are the top 3 cryptocurrencies of 2021. Axie Infinity and Sandbox feature among the top 10 performing cryptocurrencies as adoption of metaverse and gaming tokens increases. Altcoins have stepped up, confirming declining Bitcoin dominance and the rise of metaverse and gaming...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Alight: Quality Growth Stock Under The Radar

Alight is one of the largest providers of outsourced human capital management solutions. The recent pullback in Alight (NYSE:ALIT) stock presents a good opportunity to own a quality, long-term compounder in the attractive area of human capital solutions. Given the "guilt by association" with SPACs (and one in particular), it may take time for ALIT to earn the higher valuation, but the risk-reward tradeoff seems good.
STOCKS
investing.com

MakeMyTrip Stock Is An Under The Radar Play

Online travel agency MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) is attempting to coil on the continuing spread of COVID-19 vaccinations. The rapidly growing Indian market travel platform was a pandemic loser transformed into a benefactor of the reopening. COVID-19 vaccinations have been the driver for consumers taking trips again to and from India. As...
LIFESTYLE
cryptoglobe.com

New Metaverse Token For AMM and NFT Trading Announces Pre Sale

Arvalex is an Avalanche-based protocol for NFT trading, Services exchange built on AMM Protocol. Arvalex Protocol has announced its public launch on Avalanche Blockchain Network. The Metaverse token $AVRL, which prides itself on being the next generation of protocol “built to enhance ease of commerce and other related transaction in...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Metaverse play: What to expect from MANA, SAND tokens’ price this week

While the collective market has undergone a strong decline in November, Metaverse-related assets continue to rise on the charts. Over the course of the last few days, Decentraland and Sandbox have both hit new all-time highs on the charts. While both these tokens are expected to undergo immediate corrections, the collective trend is recovering, with Bitcoin and Ethereum testing their immediate resistances.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Successfully Launches Testnet That Will Bring Ethereum Tokens to Its Ecosystem

Cardano (ADA) developer Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) is announcing the successful launch of a test network (testnet) to allow Ethereum-based tokens to migrate to the Cardano blockchain. IOHK says that it is initially partnering with decentralized artificial intelligence network SingularityNET (AGIX) in the initiative. “In this initial testnet version,...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy