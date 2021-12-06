ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University completes key reaccreditation milestone

By Nathaniel Hendry
collegianonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Jones University students may soon find themselves participating in a new kind of education labeled experiential learning, thanks to a new program being developed at BJU as part of the Quality Enhancement Plan required for reaffirmation of the University’s regional accreditation. The program, known as Bruins Engage!, started...

www.collegianonline.com

Comments / 0

